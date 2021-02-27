WATERLOO – The state high school bowling tournament was held on Wednesday, February 24, at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. The Independence boys' bowling team qualified and competed in Class 2A.
Below are the stats from the tournament.
Class 2A TEAM SCORES
- CLINTON 3,409
- URBANDALE 3,199
- XAVIER, CR 3,197
- OTTUMWA 3,146
- FORT DODGE 3,127
- NORTH SCOTT 3,038
- LEMARS 2,907
- INDEE 2,825
PLACE INDIVIDUAL SCORING: 1st Game 2nd Game TOTAL SCORE
28 Teegan Cross (Fr) 215 180 395
32 Brodi Wilson (Sr) 171 215 386
36 Matthew Tudor (Jr) 158 199 357
38 Alex Sturbaum (Sr) 201 147 348
41 Nolan Reed (So) 174 148 322
44 Ethan Gonzalez (So) 147 170 317