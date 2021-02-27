Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – The state high school bowling tournament was held on Wednesday, February 24, at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. The Independence boys' bowling team qualified and competed in Class 2A. 

Below are the stats from the tournament. 

Class 2A TEAM SCORES

  1. CLINTON         3,409
  2. URBANDALE    3,199
  3. XAVIER, CR      3,197
  4. OTTUMWA      3,146
  5. FORT DODGE  3,127
  6. NORTH SCOTT 3,038
  7. LEMARS           2,907
  8. INDEE              2,825

PLACE  INDIVIDUAL SCORING:            1st Game         2nd Game       TOTAL SCORE

28        Teegan Cross (Fr)                    215                  180                  395                                         

32        Brodi Wilson (Sr)                     171                  215                  386     

36        Matthew Tudor (Jr)                158                  199                  357     

38        Alex Sturbaum (Sr)                  201                  147                  348

41        Nolan Reed (So)                      174                  148                  322

44        Ethan Gonzalez (So)                147                  170                  317

