INDEPENDENCE — The end-of-the-year Mustang boys’ basketball banquet was held on March 21. Players from freshman to varsity teams were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the program.
2020-2021 Freshman Awards went to:
- Trey Weber, Defensive MVP
- Zach Sidles, Overall MVP
- Josh Beatty, Offensive MVP
2020-2021 Sophomore Awards went to:
- Keegan Palmer, Defensive MVP
- Isaac Wilcox, Co-Offensive MVP
- Wyatt Kresser, Co-Offensive MVP
2020-2021 Varsity Awards went to:
- Sawyer Wendling (junior), Team Captain
- Keegan Schmitt (junior), Team Captain
- Nate Copenhaver (junior), Coaches Award
- Cameron Ridder (senior), Team Captain
- Robert Hansen (junior), Most Improved Award
- Keegan Schmitt (junior), Varsity Hustler and Engage Award
- Jace O’Brien (senior), IBCA Team First Award
- Alek Gruber and Tyler Osborne, Varsity Reserves MVP
Academic All-Conference honors went to:
- Sam Gorman, Cameron Ridder, Nathan Copenhaver, Alek Gruber, Robert Hansen, Nick Homan, Kellen Howard, Michael Kascel, and Keegan Schmitt
WaMaC West All-Conference selections included:
- Michael Kascel, Unanimous, First Team
- Daniel Brock, Honorable Mention
- Sawyer Wendling, Honorable Mention
There were also varsity players who added their names to the Independence record books this past season:
- Michael Kascel: ninth best all-time rebounds in a season (187); third best all-time two-point field goal percentage in a season (61.6 percent); most rebounds in a game (22 vs. Oelwein)
- Cameron Ridder: third best all-time made three-point field goals in a season (50); tied for fifth all-time made three-point field goals in a career (81)
- Daniel Brock: eighth all-time made three-point field goals in a season (43)
Stats courtesy of Coach Chad Beattyv