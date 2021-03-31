Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE — The end-of-the-year Mustang boys’ basketball banquet was held on March 21. Players from freshman to varsity teams were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the program.

2020-2021 Freshman Awards went to:

- Trey Weber, Defensive MVP

- Zach Sidles, Overall MVP

- Josh Beatty, Offensive MVP

2020-2021 Sophomore Awards went to:

- Keegan Palmer, Defensive MVP

- Isaac Wilcox, Co-Offensive MVP

- Wyatt Kresser, Co-Offensive MVP

2020-2021 Varsity Awards went to:

- Sawyer Wendling (junior), Team Captain

- Keegan Schmitt (junior), Team Captain

- Nate Copenhaver (junior), Coaches Award

- Cameron Ridder (senior), Team Captain

- Robert Hansen (junior), Most Improved Award

- Keegan Schmitt (junior), Varsity Hustler and Engage Award

- Jace O’Brien (senior), IBCA Team First Award

- Alek Gruber and Tyler Osborne, Varsity Reserves MVP

Academic All-Conference honors went to:

- Sam Gorman, Cameron Ridder, Nathan Copenhaver, Alek Gruber, Robert Hansen, Nick Homan, Kellen Howard, Michael Kascel, and Keegan Schmitt

WaMaC West All-Conference selections included:

- Michael Kascel, Unanimous, First Team

- Daniel Brock, Honorable Mention

- Sawyer Wendling, Honorable Mention

There were also varsity players who added their names to the Independence record books this past season:

- Michael Kascel: ninth best all-time rebounds in a season (187); third best all-time two-point field goal percentage in a season (61.6 percent); most rebounds in a game (22 vs. Oelwein)

- Cameron Ridder: third best all-time made three-point field goals in a season (50); tied for fifth all-time made three-point field goals in a career (81)

- Daniel Brock: eighth all-time made three-point field goals in a season (43)

Stats courtesy of Coach Chad Beattyv

