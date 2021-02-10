WILLIAMSBURG – The Mustangs were on the road last Saturday for a makeup game at Williamsburg. This game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but because of the weather, it was postponed.
The Mustangs would battle and lead this game late in the third quarter, but a rough fourth quarter was the demise for the visiting team and Indee would drop this game, 62-54.
“Had an 11-point lead at one point in the third quarter and couldn’t finish,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty. “Playing with a lead has been our kryptonite in at least 3 other games this season.”
The Mustangs would lead after one period 17-13, but trailed this one at the half, 31-28.
A blistering third quarter saw the Mustangs out-core the Raiders by 11 – 17-6 – and build a 45-37 lead going into the final quarter.
The Raiders dominated the final frame, outscoring the Mustangs 25-9 in the fourth. Independence drops to 7-9 on the season.
“Twelve turnovers and only 10 rebounds in the second half. Nine of those in the fourth quarter. Not good enough,” added Coach Beatty. “But I continue to remind myself four of these juniors who are playing many minutes for us haven’t had a lot of game experience, besides the last (sophomore) year-and-a-half. We will continue to work at it and grow.
“The fact is, we are minutes or seconds away from being 10-6 vs. 7-9,” concluded Beatty. “I believe we have a great opportunity to win 2 of 3 (games) this week.”
Junior Michael Kascel was solid with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Sawyer Wendling had 12 points, while senior Cameron Ridder “put some tallies in important categories that win you games – rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, and fouls – which allowed him to be engaged mentally on the offensive end,” said Coach Beatty.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 17 11 17 9 54
Williamsburg 13 18 6 25 62
The Mustangs were back on the road on Tuesday night when they traveled to South Tama. On Thursday, the boys will be on the road again as they travel to Center Point-Urbana for a makeup game. Look for these games in the Saturday Bulletin Journal. On Friday, the Mustangs will be back home hosting the Beckman Catholic Blazers.