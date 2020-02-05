INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs hosted Center Point-Urbana (12-4) last Friday night in WaMac play. If you take away the second quarter, it was a competitive game. The final was CPU 54, Independence 26.
“Played some solid defense to start the game in our 1-3-1 zone as it was 4 to 7 for much of the first quarter, but we struggled to finish possessions with rebounds and couldn’t score in the half court,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty.
Independence trailed 11-4 at the end of the first quarter.
The Stormin’ Pointers extended that lead with a huge second period.
Beatty said, “To try and pick up the pace, we switched to man-to-man to hopefully get out in transition and score, but CPU exposed several of our matchups and we fizzled on the defensive end.”
Center Point-Urbana outscored the Mustangs 22-5 in the second frame and held a commanding 33-9 lead going into the break.
Coach Beatty said, “Center Point picks your point guard up at 75 feet the entire game and prides itself on effort, defense, and taking charges. If you don’t match their effort, you have a limited chance to be successful against them, and that was the case on Friday night.”
The second half was a very competitive game, as Independence settled down on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, it was a rough night as the Mustangs shot 9-44 from the field and 3 of 16 from beyond the 3-point line.
“Our transition defense showed improvement in spots,” added Beatty. “We executed several things in the half court in the third and fourth quarters, but couldn’t maintain it throughout the game.” At the end of three periods, the score was 42-15.
In the fourth frame, Independence kept pace with the Stormin’ Pointers, and were only outscored 12-11.
Jesse Ludwig led the team with 7 points off the bench and only played in two quarters of the game.
Beatty spoke highly of Ludwig, saying, “I felt Jesse’s effort was solid when in the contest.” Logan Schmitt added 5 points, while Cameron Ridder and Jared Jensen scored 3 each. Two points each went to Kaleb Lamphier, Ethan McCormick, Brayden Holt, and Blake Bartz.
In conclusion, Coach Beatty added, “We had a structured shootaround after school on Friday for 30 minutes and got several shots up, but, unfortunately it didn’t carry over to the game. Jared Jensen and Bryce Weber continue to be solid defensively and on the glass.”
The Mustangs fall to 4-11, losing their fifth game in a row, but Coach Beatty is staying optimistic.
“We’ve had different starting lineups over the past two weeks because we have had players showing up late to practice, skipping shootarounds, missing games, or missing practices. It makes it really hard to get consistency or flow when those type of things occur over the course of a long season. I’m hoping we get back on track with valuing the little things and priorities so we can get back in the win column and playing solid basketball. We are gonna keep plugging away and continue to allot time in practice to shoot more, and hopefully those reps lead to some much-needed confidence.”
Next up for the Mustangs is a home tilt Tuesday night (results not available at press time) against Williamsburg (10-6), then travel to Benton Community (6-9) on Friday night.