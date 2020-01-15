INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs pulled out an improbable win Monday night in overtime, 75-66, against Vinton-Shellsburg in front of the home crowd. Behind and outplayed for three quarters, the Mustangs kept battling. Despite being down by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs’ tenacious defense and timely shooting saw them come back.
“Throughout the contest, we just kept scraping to get within one possession and did that multiple times, but couldn’t get over the hump until the closing seconds of regulation,” said Coach Chad Beatty.
Regular starter Ethan McCormick was on the bench the entire first half due to some conduct issues.
Beatty said, “Our hope was to keep it close through halftime so we could make a run in the second half. We played primarily our 1-3-1 zone in the first half to keep Vinton from getting comfortable offensively. They have a couple guys who can shoot and score the ball, and that was a concern of ours coming in.”
The players Beatty referred to are Vinton-Shellsburg’s CJ Rickels and Sam Griffith, two of the more consistent scorers in the WaMaC Conference. Rickels ended Monday’s game with 28 points; Griffith added 12.
Independence was behind 12-11 at the end of the first quarter; midway through the second quarter, the Vinton-Shellsburg lead grew to 9 points, 25-16. The Mustangs kept playing hard and by halftime the score was 29-24.
McCormick joined the team in the second half, and he didn’t waste any time. The scoring power of McCormick (14 points) and Blake Bartz (21 points) was key to the Mustang comeback.
Down the stretch, the Mustangs executed a baseline out-of-bounds play as Logan Schmitt made the perfect read to find Jared Jensen (6 points) for an easy lay in. A possession or two later, Kaleb Lamphier split a double team and drove down the middle, drawing two defenders and hit Blake Bartz for a quick lay-in to tie the game in regulation.
Coach Beatty added, “I felt we had the right play drawn up on the sideline with about 38 seconds to play to win the game. We executed the screens and cuts correctly, but Vinton made a solid defensive play and stole the ball from McCormick in the corner.”
At the end of regulation, the score was tied 57-57 and headed to overtime.
In the extra period, Independence took total control, outscoring Vinton-Shellsburg 18-9 and hit some free throws to seal the game. The win was the third in a row for the Mustangs, and Coach Beatty credits the kids for never giving up.
“This was a great program win for our kids, parents, and coaching staff. To not quit and keep believing, was really fun to see,” Beatty said.
Beatty emphasized a key period when things started to turn around, “Since mid-first half at South Tama when I challenged the guys, Logan Schmitt has responded, stepped up his game, and hit his stride while playing at a high level and becoming a stat sheet stuffer.”
Monday night, Schmitt scored 16 points on 6 of 12 field goals, had 8 rebounds, 7 steals, 1 assist, and 1 block. More importantly, he logged several minutes down the stretch despite playing with fouls.
“Kaleb Lamphier is getting more confident by the game and is starting to be more rigid with the ball versus pressure and getting us into our sets and offenses,” said Beatty.
Along with 8 points, Lamphier got to the free throw line 9 times, had 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and only 2 turnovers while handling the ball a majority of the time in an overtime extended period.
In conclusion, Beatty said, “Christmas break was an important time for us to implement some things that fit our roster of athletes. I believe the guys have bought into a few of our defensive philosophies and are seeing the dividends on how it can improve our offensive output.”
Independence had 16 steals on the night and forced Vinton-Shellsburg to turn it over 22 times to the Mustangs 14. Indee had a 51-point second half, 18 of those coming in a 4-minute overtime segment.
“We scored the ball in quick fashion in the second half, and it’s the way I envisioned us from the start. On paper, we can score and shoot the ball as well as anyone in the conference, and we showed that last night in the second half. My hope is our guys now realize how good we can be offensively when we share the ball and continue to use our defense as a way to get us more transition opportunities.”
Team Development
Independence boys basketball won at all three levels again Monday night – that’s 9 program wins in a row.
“I’m not sure the last time this has happened for Indee boys basketball. My guess is you’d have to go back to the early 2000s or even the late ’90s to when the program was winning at a consistent rate. It’s great to be a part of, as the kids deserve it. I’m grateful to be a piece of the success,” Beatty said.
The boys are back in action Friday night, hosting Benton Community (4-6) in the Independence Gymnasium. This will be a battle for third place in the WaMaC West.