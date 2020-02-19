DYERSVILLE – Independence boys’ basketball team travelled to Dyersville to take on Beckman Catholic (16-5). The Mustangs fell 66-36. Their season record is 5-14.
Logan Schmitt was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with 10 points. He also had 10 rebounds. Blake Bartz added 9 points, while Kaleb Lamphier chipped in with 6 points. Jack Rummel scored 3 points and Bryce Weber, Kobe Beatty, Cameron Ridder, and Jesse Ludwig had 2 points each.
The Mustangs will conclude regular season play on Tuesday night when they travel to CPU (14-6). Stats were not readily available at press time. Independence will start postseason play Monday night (February 24) when they head back to Center Point-Urbana to take on the Pointers. Game time is 8 p.m.