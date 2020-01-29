TIFFIN – The Independence Boys Basketball team went on the road for the second game in a row Friday night when they travelled to Clear Creek Amana to battle the Clippers in a WaMac matchup. Despite an impressive beginning, Independence fell short. The final score was 74-46.
The Mustangs started strong with some confident shooting and solid defense, and led at the end of the first period, 16-15. Independence built a 12-point lead, 27-19, midway through the second quarter, but some untimely turnovers and just bad luck enabled the Clippers to go on a 12-2 run to end the half.
Coach Chad Beatty said, “We started really well and broke their full court press with solid confidence. Led after the first quarter and only down two going into the second half.”
Beatty continued, “Three possessions down the stretch in the second quarter were imperative to CCA’s comeback after we were up 27 to 19 to in the second quarter. A travel was called on Blake Bartz on the baseline that was not a travel. Bryce Weber dove on the floor for a loose ball and in an effort to save a possession. I was screaming and calling ‘timeout,’ and the far official was staring at the ball and our timeout wasn’t granted, losing two possessions in a row and then I had a sub (Kaleb Lamphier) at the table to help break the pressure on the last possession of the first half and the officials didn’t see him after a made free throw, and we turned it over to them for another 2 points.”
The Mustangs trailed by two, 31-29, at the half.
Independence started off the third quarter strong again, keeping pace with the WaMac West leaders, but poor shots and bad decision making resulted in 12 straight trips with no field goals. The Clippers outscored the Mustangs by 9 points and lead 52-41 at the end of the third frame.
The fourth quarter turned into a coach’s nightmare with Independence only scoring 5 points and being outscored by 17.
Coach Beatty said, “Twenty-eight turnovers and only scoring 5 points in the fourth quarter made it difficult to keep the game close. The final score was not a true story of the game whatsoever.”
The final score was 74-46, as the Mustangs dropped their third game in a row. They fall to 4-9 on the season.
Coach Beatty reiterated, “I felt we had a really solid and good practice on Thursday night, and sensed the kids flushed the Charles City and Marion games from last week.”
Beatty continued, “We had played really solid defense in our 1-3-1 zone but, when the deficit grew, we switched to man-to-man defense and we were exposed in several matchups.”
Blake Bartz led the team in scoring with 17 points, 13 of those coming in the first half. Logan Schmitt added 11 points, Cameron Ridder tallied 9, while Ethan McCormick had 6 off the bench. Kaleb Lamphier finished off the scoring for the Mustangs with 3 points. He also had 6 rebounds.
Coach Beatty concluded, “I give the guys credit, as I had more guys reach out to me this past weekend than I have all season with an open mind and trying to figure options of how to finish games and cure some frustration. We had 22 guys in the gym Sunday night, and it shows many of the guys are still enjoying the game of basketball and each other even though we struggled last week in the win/loss column. I shared with the guys that 5 of our next 8 are winnable games, and I just hope they believe in that mindset as well.”
Up next for the Mustangs is another away game Tuesday night (stats were not readily available at press time) against Vinton-Shellsburg (4-8). And the boys basketball team will travel to Cedar Falls to watch the UNI Panthers in action on Wednesday night in what Coach Beatty calls, “a program builder.”