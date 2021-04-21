VAN HORNE — Finally a great day for sports and a great day for golf. Independence traveled down to Van Horne for the Bobcat Invite golf tournament on Saturday. The Mustangs came away with a second-place finish, while Caden Larson finished tied for the runner-up with a score of 75. Caleb Straw was 10th place medalist with a solid 82, while Kellen Howard shot an 85 for 13th over-all. 54 boys from nine schools teed off.
“Overall was really happy with each player,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “They all had moments on Saturday with a rough hole but bounced back and played well.”
Coach Ruffcorn added that it has been a while since an Independence team has placed well at the Bobcat Invite. Coach says he was real happy for the guys.
“And was happy to see that Spencer Campbell had his best round of the year after a tough week,” continued Coach Ruffcorn, “Each one of them continue to show improvement.”
Rank Team Score
1 Solon 315
2 Independence 329
3 Clear Creek-Amana 332
4 West Delaware 356
5 Columbus Catholic 366
6 Williamsburg 371
7 Center Point-Urbana 374
8 Marion 375
9 Benton 381
Monday, April 19, 2021 — At Amana Colonies
AMANA — The conditions were horrendous on Monday as the Mustangs traveled down to Amana for a triangular with the Solon Spartans and the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers.
Varsity only competed as the Junior Varsity was sidelined due to increment weather. The Mustangs finished with a really good 179, but Solon team shot a 170. Caleb Straw was medalist runner-up with a 43.
“Was overall content with how the boys shot,” added Coach Ruffcorn. “Obviously could have been better but Caleb Straw is the only one that has ever played that course and at first glance, not the easiest course to play. Having knowledge about that course goes a long way.”
Kellen Howard also shot a respectable 43, while Caden Larson finished with a 46. Alek Gruber shot a 47 and Spencer Campbell had a 51. Sawyer Wendling finished with a 58.
“Wasn’t sure where the energy level was going to be coming off of Prom weekend as well,” Coach Ruffcorn said. “So shot kind of where I thought we would and wasn’t far off of CCA and Solon.”
Coach Ruffcorn added that he thought Straw played well aside from a couple of big digits and Kellen Howard struck the ball well, just needs to cut down on the number of putts.
The Mustangs will look for better weather conditions when they host Vinton on Thursday.