INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs have been having a great year on the golf course this season, and finally got some nice weather to compete. The boys’ team was home against Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday, and both teams shot a 180, but the Mustangs lose in a “card-back” situation.
The tiebreaker goes to the fifth scorer, which was also a tie, so then it moves to the sixth scorer, and Vinton-Shellsburg was slightly better, so they took home the win.
“Overall, was a rough night of scoring for our team,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn. “We did some uncharacteristic things over the meet, and not sure what exactly to attribute it to.
“Just was one of those nights,” continued Ruffcorn. “Threw in some big numbers on holes that should have been good scoring holes. Plus, the course was playing firm and fast, which made it tough around the greens.”
Mustang Kellen Howard earned runner-up medalist honors with a 42.
INDEE VARSITY SCORES
CADEN LARSON, 47
CALEB STRAW, 43
KELLEN HOWARD, 42
ALEK GRUBER, 48
SPENCER CAMPBELL, 52
SAWYER WENDLING, 58
180
INDEE JV SCORES
SAM GORMAN, 62
COLIN STONER, 66
KADEN KREMER, 56
SETH STACEY, 64
JACKSON WOLF, 57
BRAXTON ANDERSON, 67
The Mustangs were at Marion on Friday night, and then the Hawk Invite today at Manchester.