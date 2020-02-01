VINTON – The Independence Mustang boys’ basketball team travelled to Vinton (5-8) on Tuesday for its third straight road game. After a tough-fought game, Independence had a long ride home, losing 48-42.
The Mustangs struggled to score out of the gate, but great defense still had them in a tight battle by the end of the first quarter, down 8-6.
Coach Chad Beatty said, “I felt the kids played one of their best effort games start to finish in quite a while last night. We have definitely flushed the losses from Charles City and Marion last week and played with some confidence on both ends.”
The second frame was all Mustangs, as they outscored the Vikings 14-7 and, with a 14-2 run, lead at the half, 20-15.
In the third period, Independence ran into a little foul trouble, which kept them from using the same defense they used in the second quarter when they made their run. Coach Beatty commented, “[We] used some zone in the third to protect some players from fouling.” The Mustangs still lead after three by a score of 30-26.
The wheels came off the bus in the final frame.
“We still led after three quarters, but hit a slump of shooting woes in the fourth and really battled that throughout the game. We missed three open transition layups during the contest at poor times and also had a poorly timed free throw violation which took a point away from us that would’ve cut their lead to three,” added Beatty.
Independence was outscored 22-12 in the fourth and lost a heartbreaker for their fourth loss in as many games. Independence falls to4-10) on the season.
The Mustangs were 15 of 46 from the field, which included four of 21 from behind the arc and eight of 16 from the free throw line.
Coach Beatty added, “Makes the game of basketball tough, even when you defend and play with high effort.”
He concluded, “I give our guys credit. We are still competing and not bagging the season.”
Logan Schmitt again carried the load as he scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and had two steals. Kaleb Lamphier battled foul trouble but added eight points and three rebounds. Jared Jensen was solid defensively, locked in, and added eight rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.
Coach Beatty acknowledged, “Bryce Weber logged a lot of minutes off the bench and played an important role on both ends for us.”
Ethan McCormick added seven points off the bench. Blake Bartz scored six points, and Kobe Beatty finished out the scoring with two points.
Team Development
The freshmen boys won their fourth game in the month of January. The sophomores got their seventh win of the season and look to get to over 10 wins by the end of next week. The eighth grade A team and the seventh grade team are both undefeated on the season (3-0).
Coach Beatty said, “Good things are happening for INDEE Boys Basketball, and we have to stay the course and continue to be consistent and visible with our approach as we continue to rebuild this program from where it was four and one-half years ago.”
See BulletinJournal.com for results of last night’s home tilt against Center Point-Urbana (11-4). On Tuesday, February 4, the Mustangs are at home again for a game against Williamsburg (10-6).