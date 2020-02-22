DYERSVILLE – The Independence boys’ basketball team travelled to Dyersville to take on Beckman Catholic (16-5). The Mustangs fell 66-36 and are 5-14 on the season.
Logan Schmitt was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with 10 points as well as 10 rebounds. Blake Bartz added 9 points, while Kaleb Lamphier chipped in with 6 points. Jack Rummel scored 3 points and Bryce Weber, Kobe Beatty, Cameron Ridder, and Jesse Ludwig had 2 points each.
SCORING BY QUARTER
IND|04|12|09|11 ─ 36
BC|18|09|17|22 ─ 66
CENTER POINT – The Mustangs traveled to Center Point to take on the Pointers (15-6) in a WaMaC Conference tilt. The Independence boys didn’t show up for this one and left with a 61-16 loss.
Ethan McCormick scored 4 points, while Cameron Ridder added 3 points. Bryce Weber, Brayden Holt, Logan Schmitt, and Kaleb Lamphier contributed with 2 points each. Kobe Beatty had 1 point to finish the rough night for the Mustangs.
SCORING BY QUARTER
IND|03|04|06|03 ─ 16
CPU|21|14|21|5 ─ 61
The Mustangs will conclude regular season play on Thursday night when they will acknowledge the seniors during a ceremony before the game. Stats were not readily available at press time. Independence will start postseason play next Monday night (February 24) when they head back to Center Point-Urbana to take on the Pointers again. Game time is 8 p.m.