CENTER POINT – The Mustangs continue to be very competitive, but lost another closely contested game, This time it was to Center Point-Urbana (6-10), on Tuesday, May 18. In defense of both teams, they played in pouring rain, so the conditions were far from ideal.
“It was very wet, and very sloppy,” said Head Coach Nate Whited, “and CP-Us field is challenging to play when weather conditions are perfect. [Tuesday night] was a mess.”
The Mustangs were against a pretty good wind and rain in the first half, but Coach Whited stated that the boys still had their chances. Just couldn’t get one in the net.
It was 0-0 at the half, and the Mustangs would come out in the second half enjoying a “wind-and-rain-to-their-backs” advantage, and the Mustangs were dominant. They finally scraped across a goal with just under 18 minutes to play, and were controlling the game and ball with the lead.
With about eight minutes left, the Mustangs were called for a handball in their own penalty box. CP-U made the ensuing penalty kick to tie the game 1-1.
Then with 4 minutes to play, the referee made a very questionable call on the Mustangs for an illegal push, again inside Independence’s own box, and another penalty kick was awarded to CP-U, which produced the deciding goal and the win for the Stormin’ Pointers.
“So, the fact that we produced the most chances and scored the game’s only run of play goal gives us a lot of confidence going into the next game,” added Whited.
The Mustangs finished 5-9. Of the nine losses, five were by one goal. Three of those five were in OT with two ending in a shootout.
Coach Whited said, “The final record doesn’t reflect the game day effort by the players. Soccer can be so fickle. One possession can mean the difference between winning or losing, and you never know when that possession might come.”
Coach Whited had a lot of great things to say about his team and coaching staff.
“I don’t think I’ve ever coached a team that was so together – such good friends,” continued Whited. “These guys really enjoy being together off the field as much as on it. It’s good to see that even though things haven’t gone our way on the field, they are still a team.”
Whited also acknowledged his assistant coaches.
“Assistant coach Haley Krough and volunteer coach Cy Hearn have been instrumental this season as well,” said Whited. “Hayley’s experience at playing goalkeeper at a high level has transformed Jacob Yexley, who was rushed into a starting position as a sophomore with zero high school experience. Jacob’s day-by-day improvement has been instrumental this season.”
Whited continued, “Cy is a 2017 Indee grad and Mustang soccer alum who played for me for three years. The class of ’17 was really passionate about soccer, and it’s good to see Cy sharing that passion with today’s players. He’s still young enough he can play and keep up with the team – something I had to give up a ‘couple’ of years ago.”
The lone goal for the Mustangs was scored by senior Jesse Ludwig.
1 2 T
Indee 0 1 1
CP-U 0 2 2
The Mustangs were back in Center Point on Thursday for the Class 2A Substate 3 first round of postseason play. Look for that game in Wednesday’s paper.