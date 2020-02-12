VAN HORNE – The Independence boys’ basketball team travelled down to Van Horne for a WaMaC game against Benton Community (7-11) Friday night. The Mustangs headed home on a 7-game losing streak after a 65-30 loss to the Bobcats.
Benton jumped on the Mustangs early, knocking down several shots.
Head Coach Chad Beatty said, “I sensed from them in warmups they were shooting it with confidence, not just one guy but, several.”
The Bobcats outscored the Mustangs 18-5 in the first quarter.
“They had a bounce and confidence about them I just haven’t sensed from our guys in quite a while. That can happen when you’re on a losing streak,” added Beatty.
Independence has struggled to score for a few games now, and this game, unfortunately, was some of the same. By halftime, the deficit had grown to 32-12.
Beatty continued, “Everything is easy to question and critique when you are losing. Shooting poorly can do that to a team and, in the game of basketball, shooting the ball well can also overshadow and cover up other deficiencies you have as a team. And that’s what we are witnessing currently, many deficiencies are being exposed. It’s unfortunate the ball has just not gone in the hoop for us consistently in several weeks.”
By the end of the third period, the score was 50-18. It was a rough night for the Mustangs, and when the opponent shoots lights-out, all things seem impossible. The Bobcats were 27 of 62 from the field and hit 11 3-pointers, going 11 for 25 from the arc. Independence was 10 of 49 from the field.
Independence had one assisted basket compared to Benton’s 21.
Coach Beatty reiterated, “[It’s] proof we are not sharing the ball or trusting our offensive sets, just doing our own thing.”
The Mustangs were outrebounded 34 to 24 and turned it over 14 times to the Bobcat’s 7.
“They just plain played better than us. I give them credit. They were ready to play and executed from the tip,” added Beatty.
“My biggest concern is how our poor shooting continues to affect our defense, rebounding, execution, focus, body language, and effort,” says Coach Beatty, “those six things should be a constant and then when you shoot the ball well as a team, it is a bonus and creates smiles.”
This stretch of shooting woes hasn’t deterred Coach Beatty and the Mustangs from fighting on and continuing to grind. “There is no doubt we still have some emotionally vested guys in our locker room and I feel for their/our struggles. Those are the same guys still showing up on Sunday nights to get shots up, attending shoot arounds, and reviewing scouting reports,” said Coach Beatty.
In conclusion, Coach Beatty says, “We have several solid athletes in our program and we will continue to promote the game of basketball and strive to improve their abilities. I have full confidence in the kids that we will show some improvement these next two weeks.”
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Beckman Catholic (15-4) on Friday night.