DECORAH – The Independence Mustang boys’ tennis team traveled to Decorah to take on the Vikings in an out-of-conference battle. The tradition-rich Vikings made short work of the young and inexperienced Mustangs, winning 9-0.
“The boys made nice strides from the first meet at Maquoketa,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “but Decorah is just a very good high school tennis team. Their boys have been playing tennis for many years already, and it shows with their play on the courts.”
Singles
1.) Nolan Reed (10) loses to Gabe Anderson (12) 2-6, 1-6
2.) Aiden Anderson (11) loses to Caden Branum (9) 0-6, 0-6
3.) Kaleb Penner (10) loses to Daniel Skrade (10) 0-6, 0-6
4.) Jaxon Latwesen (9) loses to Brendan Hunter (11) 1-6, 0-6
5.) Andrew Ratchford (9) loses to Edwin Holyoake (12) 2-6, 0-6
6.) Brandon Yoder (9) loses to Luke Welter (12) 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
1.) Nolan Reed/Aiden Anderson lose to Daniel Skrade/Brendan Hunter 2-6, 1-6
2.) Kaleb Penner/Ryan DeBoer lose to Edwin Hulyoake/ Noah Tapscott 0-6, 0-6
3.) Jaxson Latwesen/Andrew Ratchford lose to Michael Njus/Aiden Nolean-Carlson 0-6, 0-6
“The boys have excellent attitudes,” concluded Coach Schmitz, “and are working hard to make improvements as they learn the game.”
VS. Marion
INDEPENDENCE — The Mustangs played Marion in a rain shortened match on Thursday, losing 6-0.
Doubles action was played first and Marion would win all three matches to take a 3-0 lead. In Singles action, the Mustangs would drop the 3 completed matches. The other 3 matches had to be stopped, when the courts became too wet to continue play. Mustangs Brandon Yoder was holding a 5-2 lead at #6 Singles, when play was stopped.
“I am seeing nice progress from meet to meet in the boys play and court
Strategy,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “The boys are doing a better job hitting through the tennis ball with correct technique.”
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed loses to Seth Blackford 0-10
2.) Aiden Anderson loses to Tanner Shindelar 0-10
3.) Kaleb Penner vs Micah Steen DNF (did not finish)
4.) Jaxon Latwesen loses to Jay Dunlavey 1-10
5.) Andrew Ratchford vs Chandler Kesler DNF
6.) Brandon Yoder vs Drew Foster DNF
Doubles:
1.) Reed/Anderson lose toBlackford/Shindelar 0-10
2.) Penner/Ryan DeBoer lose to Dunlavey/Kesler 2-10
3.) Ratchford/Latwesen lose to Steen/Foster 3-10
“I tell them every meet that we are trying to improve every single time out on the court,” concluded Coach Schmitz, “It’s no fun not winning, but we must focus on improving our overall game and the wins will come in time.”
Next up for the Mustangs, they will host the Oelwein Huskies on April 13 at 4:00pm.