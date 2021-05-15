DUBUQUE – The Independence boys’ tennis team traveled to Dubuque for first-round district play on Wednesday, May 12. The boys’ season came to an end as they failed to advance.
The Mustangs did have two winners in the first round, as sophomore Nolan Reed defeated Nathan McGarry of Central DeWitt in straight sets – 6-1, 6-1. Reed’s season would come to an end in the quarterfinals, as he would fall to the No. 1 seed from Dubuque Wahlert.
“Nolan had a very good year for the Mustangs,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “As a first-year player, to play as a number 1 seed all year was a challenge, to say the least. Nolan improved so much over the season and has a lot of potential moving forward.”
Junior Aiden Anderson would drop his first round singles match to Logan Skladzien of Maquoketa.
“Aiden has come a long way this season,” added Coach Schmitz, “and I am confident that he will be ready to have a great senior year next season.”
In doubles action, the team of Hunter Johnson and Zach Jimmerson would also achieve a first-round win over Everson/Liles from Camanche in straight sets (6-2, 6-1).
Johnson/Jimmerson would get to the quarterfinals before falling to the No. 2 seeds from Marion in Blackford/Shindelar (2-6, 0-6).
“Hunter and Zach have also made so much progress this season,” said Coach Schmitz. “They are both freshmen, and have a bright future for the Mustangs.”
The other doubles team of Kaleb Penner and Brandon Yoder would drop their first-round match to Snakenburger/Steen of Marion (0-6, 3-6).
“Kaleb and Brandon are again very young players who have made great progress this season,” continued Coach Schmitz. “They are fun to coach, and have great attitudes.”
Singles
First Round: Aiden Anderson loses to Logan Skladzien (Maquoketa) 3-6, 1-6
First Round: Nolan Reed defeats Nathan McGarry (Central DeWitt) 6-1, 6-1
Quarterfinals: Nolan Reed loses to No. 1 seed Roan Martineau (Wahlert) 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
First Round: Kaleb Penner/Brandon Yoder lose to Snakenburger/Steen (Marion) 0-6, 3-6
First Round: Hunter Johnson/Zach Jimmerson defeat Everson/Liles (Camanche) 6-2, 6-1
Quarterfinals: Johnson/Jimmerson lose to Blackford/Shindelar (Marion) 2-6, 0-6
The Mustangs have no seniors on the roster this season, and will return all six varsity players.
Coach Schmitz added, “The boys have worked very hard this season. They have great attitudes and are excited about playing in the offseason. I have truly enjoyed coaching this team, and I am excited to see what this group can do next season. I would also like to thank Jenna Cooksley for doing a great job as an assistant coach this season!”