DENVER – The Independence Mustang boys’ track team traveled to Denver on Thursday for a track meet after their meet at Oelwein earlier in the week was cancelled.

The Mustangs finished in fifth place as a team, while Jake Sidles was the winner in the shot put with a toss of 48-01.

ıGrundy Center 116

Anamosa 95.5

Denver 69

Dike-New Hartford 63.5

Independence 61

Union, La Porte City 57.5

Tripoli 54

Charles City 52.5

Jesup 51

Beckman Catholic 43

West Delaware 35

Belle Plaine 33

Wapsie Valley 28

Benton Community 20.5

Dunkerton 20

Hudson 9

The Mustangs will be at Anamosa on Tuesday.

