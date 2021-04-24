DENVER – The Independence Mustang boys’ track team traveled to Denver on Thursday for a track meet after their meet at Oelwein earlier in the week was cancelled.
The Mustangs finished in fifth place as a team, while Jake Sidles was the winner in the shot put with a toss of 48-01.
ıGrundy Center 116
Anamosa 95.5
Denver 69
Dike-New Hartford 63.5
Independence 61
Union, La Porte City 57.5
Tripoli 54
Charles City 52.5
Jesup 51
Beckman Catholic 43
West Delaware 35
Belle Plaine 33
Wapsie Valley 28
Benton Community 20.5
Dunkerton 20
Hudson 9
The Mustangs will be at Anamosa on Tuesday.