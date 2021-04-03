Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MANCHESTER – The Mustang boys’ track team traveled to West Delaware Tuesday night for a chilly Early Bird Track Meet.

Independence placed second overall. Results are below.

TEAM FINAL RESULTS

1. Lisbon 128.00

2. Independence 108.00

3. Waverly-SR 86.00

4. Edgewood-Colesburg 80.00

5. Maquoketa Valley 54.00

6. West Delaware 46.00

7. Hudson 38.00

8. Oelwein 35.00

9. Central Elkader 13.00

100M Dash

2nd place: Marcus Beatty 11.91

11th place: Michael Kascel 12.93

16th place: Caleb Weber 13.37

200M Dash

7th place: Brady McDonald 24.86

11th place: Drew Beatty 25.86

12th place: Jackson Toale 25.99

400M Dash

3rd place: Brady McDonald 57.61

6th place: Zach Sidles 1:03.00

10th place: Ryan Goldenstein 1:05.13

20th place: Pan Taweephonsomkiat 1:14.39

800M Run

5th place: Cameron Kreins 2:19.11

20th place: Matt Tudor 2:50.10

110M Hurdles

4th place: Brady Kohrs 17.49

5th place: Isaac Wilcox 17.56

8th place: Carter Straw 18.96

11th place: Josh Beatty 20.95

3200M Run

10th place: Matt Tudor 13:44.25

400M Hurdles

5th place: Carter Straw 1:03.25

Discus

1st place: Jake Sidles 134-0

2nd place: Zach Sidles 130-0

11th place: Quinten Kroggman 99-05

19th place: Michael Kascel 84-01

High Jump

2nd place: Wyatt Kresser 5-02

5th place: Brady Kohrs 5-00

Long Jump

10th place: Ryan Bowers 17-09

13th place: Isaac Wilcox 16-09

14th place: Hunter McBride 16-07

19th place: Chase Kiler 14-07

Shot Put

1st place: Jake Sidles 46-00

9th place: Korver Hupke 40-01

11th place: Brady McDonald 39-03

15th place: Tono Cornell 36-11

4x100M Relay

6th place: Independence #1 49.69

7th place: Independence #2 50.00

4x100 Weight Person Relay

2nd place: Independence 55.81

4x200M Relay

3rd place: Independence #1 1:39.04

8th place: Independence #2 1:47.10

4x400M Relay

1st place: Independence #1 3:42.74

9th place: Independence #2 4:08.74

4x800M Relay

7th place: Independence 11:13.00

440M Shuttle Hurdle Relay

3rd place: Independence 1:10.74

800M Sprint Medley Relay

2nd place: Independence #1 1:41.39

6th place: Independence #2 1:53:83

1600M Distance Medley Relay

3rd place: Independence #1 4:06.46

8th place: Independence #2 4:24.52

