MANCHESTER – The Mustang boys’ track team traveled to West Delaware Tuesday night for a chilly Early Bird Track Meet.
Independence placed second overall. Results are below.
TEAM FINAL RESULTS
1. Lisbon 128.00
2. Independence 108.00
3. Waverly-SR 86.00
4. Edgewood-Colesburg 80.00
5. Maquoketa Valley 54.00
6. West Delaware 46.00
7. Hudson 38.00
8. Oelwein 35.00
9. Central Elkader 13.00
100M Dash
2nd place: Marcus Beatty 11.91
11th place: Michael Kascel 12.93
16th place: Caleb Weber 13.37
200M Dash
7th place: Brady McDonald 24.86
11th place: Drew Beatty 25.86
12th place: Jackson Toale 25.99
400M Dash
3rd place: Brady McDonald 57.61
6th place: Zach Sidles 1:03.00
10th place: Ryan Goldenstein 1:05.13
20th place: Pan Taweephonsomkiat 1:14.39
800M Run
5th place: Cameron Kreins 2:19.11
20th place: Matt Tudor 2:50.10
110M Hurdles
4th place: Brady Kohrs 17.49
5th place: Isaac Wilcox 17.56
8th place: Carter Straw 18.96
11th place: Josh Beatty 20.95
3200M Run
10th place: Matt Tudor 13:44.25
400M Hurdles
5th place: Carter Straw 1:03.25
Discus
1st place: Jake Sidles 134-0
2nd place: Zach Sidles 130-0
11th place: Quinten Kroggman 99-05
19th place: Michael Kascel 84-01
High Jump
2nd place: Wyatt Kresser 5-02
5th place: Brady Kohrs 5-00
Long Jump
10th place: Ryan Bowers 17-09
13th place: Isaac Wilcox 16-09
14th place: Hunter McBride 16-07
19th place: Chase Kiler 14-07
Shot Put
1st place: Jake Sidles 46-00
9th place: Korver Hupke 40-01
11th place: Brady McDonald 39-03
15th place: Tono Cornell 36-11
4x100M Relay
6th place: Independence #1 49.69
7th place: Independence #2 50.00
4x100 Weight Person Relay
2nd place: Independence 55.81
4x200M Relay
3rd place: Independence #1 1:39.04
8th place: Independence #2 1:47.10
4x400M Relay
1st place: Independence #1 3:42.74
9th place: Independence #2 4:08.74
4x800M Relay
7th place: Independence 11:13.00
440M Shuttle Hurdle Relay
3rd place: Independence 1:10.74
800M Sprint Medley Relay
2nd place: Independence #1 1:41.39
6th place: Independence #2 1:53:83
1600M Distance Medley Relay
3rd place: Independence #1 4:06.46
8th place: Independence #2 4:24.52