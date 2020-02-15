INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang boys’ basketball team, hosting winless South Tama County (STC) in a WaMaC Conference matchup on Monday night, got back into the winner’s column by defeating the Trojans (0-20) by a score of 71-55.
The Mustangs started fast with 17 points in the first quarter, leading 17-4 at the end of the first frame.
Head Coach Chad Beatty said, “Pretty confident it began with the starting lineup last night and our guys all knowing or believing our opponent was beatable. Beatty continued, “I reinserted Bryce Weber in the lineup and also added Jack Rummel. Both of those guys are pass-first guys who also know and understand every out-of-bounds play, set, and offense we run. Add those two with Logan Schmitt, and it gives us some much needed ‘cerebral’ play on the floor.”
STC came out in a triangle-and-two defense (three defenders playing zone, two playing man-to-man) to start the game. Coach Beatty quickly adjusted and substituted two shooters on the floor, adding Ethan McCormick and Cameron Ridder. The Trojans game plan was to shut down Blake Bartz and Logan Schmitt, but this allowed a lot of wide-open shots on the perimeter.
As Coach Beatty calls it, “shoot pig” on the perimeter. Rummel knocked down a couple of 3-pointers and Cameron Ridder started lighting it up from the outside.
Independence scored 11 points in the second period and led at half, 28-13.
STC played several different types of defenses, so Coach Beatty had to adjust on the fly throughout the game. The Mustangs stayed hot and knocked down shots when they needed to.
“We were able to also get some assisted field goals during the game from penetration and kicks. Haven’t had that for a few weeks, and that was good to see from our guys,” added Beatty.
Coach Beatty mentioned that he gave the guys a goal at halftime to score 70 on the night so they could smile a little. Having scored 28 points in the first half, it wasn’t going to be easy. And the way the Mustangs came out in the third quarter, it looked like they were going to blow their big lead.
The Trojans pulled to within 4, but give the Mustang boys some credit – they answered right back with a mini run of their own to lead by a score of 51-36 at the end of the third.
Coach Beatty said, “For us to respond to some adversity and close the game was really good to experience.”
Independence scored 20 points in the fourth period, earning a well-deserved victory.
The Mustangs had three players in double figures. Blake Bartz had 10, Logan Schmitt had 14, and Cameron Ridder – who led all scorers in the contest – had 27. Ethan McCormick added 7 points, while Rummel scored 6. Bryce Weber contributed with 4 points and Jesse Ludwig had 2. Braydon Holt finished out the scoring for the Mustangs with 1 point.
Coach Beatty was happy with Ridder’s performance.
“I felt Ridder was able to get comfortable playing against zone and the triangle-and-two defenses, and he knocked down shots at a high rate. The flow of the game really fit his abilities and, in return, he produced. Hopefully that type of efficiency continues down the stretch.”
Coach Beatty continued, “Schmitt continues to be an all-around player and stat stuffer for us. Along with 14 points, he added 8 rebounds, 1 block, and 4 steals.”
Beatty concluded, “For young kids who aspire to play a lot of minutes for their coach now or in the future, take pride in being a complete player, value being good at each phase of the game, and most of all, COMPETE. Logan does all that and more.”
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Dyersville Beckman (15-5) Friday night (stats were not readily available at press time). They travel to Center Point-Urbana (14-5) on Tuesday.