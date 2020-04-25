Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mustang football photo

The Mustangs will move down to Class 2A this fall and play in a very tough district.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

Week 1: Center Point-Urbana

Currently riding a 1-game winning streak vs. CPU

Career win/loss: 1-1

Last win: 2019 (42-0)

Last loss: 2018 (14-34)

Week 2: Maquoketa

Currently a 4-game winning streak vs. Maquoketa

Career win/loss: 25-18

Last win: 2019 (47-7)

Last loss: 1993 (0-22)

Week 3: Monticello

Currently on a 1-game losing streak vs. Monticello

Career win/loss: 12-25-4

Last win: 1985 (20-6)

Last loss: 1986 (0-7)

Week 4: LaPorte City-Union

Currently on a 5-game losing streak vs. Union

Career win/loss: 8-5

Last win: 2002 (32-22)

Last loss: 2011 (0-57)

Week 5: Oelwein

Currently a 4-game winning streak vs. Oelwein

Career win/loss: 19-55-4

Last win: 019 (49-0)

Last loss: 2011 (0-47)

Week 6: Cresco-Crestwood

Currently riding a 2-game winning streak vs. CC

Career win/loss: 5-14

Last win: 2015 (28-6)

Last loss: 2013 (9-28)

Week 7: Waukon

Currently on a 7-game losing streak vs. Waukon

Career win/loss: 6-8

Last win: 2001 (18-14)

Last loss: 2011 (7-48)

Week 8: North Fayette-Valley

Currently riding a 1-game winning streak vs. NFV

Career win/loss: 1-1

Last win: 2015 (36-15)

Last loss: 2014 (14-52)

Week 9: New Hampton

Currently on a 10-game losing streak vs. NH

Career win/loss: 1-10

Last win: 1901 (no idea)

Last loss: 2009 (0-47)

