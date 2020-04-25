Week 1: Center Point-Urbana
Currently riding a 1-game winning streak vs. CPU
Career win/loss: 1-1
Last win: 2019 (42-0)
Last loss: 2018 (14-34)
Week 2: Maquoketa
Currently a 4-game winning streak vs. Maquoketa
Career win/loss: 25-18
Last win: 2019 (47-7)
Last loss: 1993 (0-22)
Week 3: Monticello
Currently on a 1-game losing streak vs. Monticello
Career win/loss: 12-25-4
Last win: 1985 (20-6)
Last loss: 1986 (0-7)
Week 4: LaPorte City-Union
Currently on a 5-game losing streak vs. Union
Career win/loss: 8-5
Last win: 2002 (32-22)
Last loss: 2011 (0-57)
Week 5: Oelwein
Currently a 4-game winning streak vs. Oelwein
Career win/loss: 19-55-4
Last win: 019 (49-0)
Last loss: 2011 (0-47)
Week 6: Cresco-Crestwood
Currently riding a 2-game winning streak vs. CC
Career win/loss: 5-14
Last win: 2015 (28-6)
Last loss: 2013 (9-28)
Week 7: Waukon
Currently on a 7-game losing streak vs. Waukon
Career win/loss: 6-8
Last win: 2001 (18-14)
Last loss: 2011 (7-48)
Week 8: North Fayette-Valley
Currently riding a 1-game winning streak vs. NFV
Career win/loss: 1-1
Last win: 2015 (36-15)
Last loss: 2014 (14-52)
Week 9: New Hampton
Currently on a 10-game losing streak vs. NH
Career win/loss: 1-10
Last win: 1901 (no idea)
Last loss: 2009 (0-47)