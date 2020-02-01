INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls’ basketball team hosted Clear Creek-Amana (12-3) last Friday night in a WaMac tilt. Independence fell 68-27.
This was a tale of two halves for the Mustang girls as they played very well in the first half, but fell apart in the second. Independence kept it close in the first quarter, and good shooting kept the Mustangs within three at the end of the first frame, 16-13. This is only the third time all year the Mustangs have scored in double figures in the first quarter.
The Mustangs trailed 30-19 at half time, but if it wasn’t for a 10-0 run by CC-A to end the half, this game was a lot closer.
In the third quarter, the Clippers came out and pressed the Mustangs the entire length of the floor. Independence did not handle the pressure well. Turnovers led to easy transition baskets and, by the end of the third period, this game was out of hand, 54-21.
The Mustangs were outscored 14-6 in the fourth quarter and dropped their sixth game in a row. They are 3-13 on the season.
Senior Sophie Wolf led the Mustangs in scoring, pouring in a team-high 10 points. Freshman Marleigh Louvar chipped in with 7 points. Jadyn Schultz scored five points and led the team with five rebounds. Mary Puffett had two points.
Clear Creek Amana went to the free throw line 23 times, compared to Independence’s nine.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Independence | 13 | 6 | 2 | 6 | — 27
Clear Creek-Amana | 16 | 14 | 24 | 14 | — 68