INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang girls’ basketball team welcomed the Clippers of Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday night for their WaMaC Conference opener. The Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in Class 4A, and it was over by the end of the first quarter.
“CC-A is very good,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg. “Their overall length really gave us fits most of the night.”
The Clippers jumped out to a 18-2 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Mustangs played competitive basketball and were only outscored by 5 points. The halftime score was 29-8.
“We tried to pass over or around arms verses faking a pass then making a pass,” added DeBerg.
A big third quarter from CC-A lengthened the lead to 46-16 after three periods.
Indee was 7 of 32 from the field (21.9 percent) and had 21 turnovers, which really isn’t that bad, considering.
“Some bright spots were that when we advanced the ball ahead in our transition break during the second half, we started seeing that doing that can (and will) create great driving opportunities to the basket,” said Coach DeBerg. “We still need to get better execution out of our man-to-man offense. We simply can’t simulate that kind of pressure and size in our practice this year.”
Sophomore Marleigh Louvar led the way for the Mustangs with 6 points, 3 steals, and 4 rebounds. Sophomore Annie Johnson added 5 points, while freshman Havanna Griffith and junior Maddie Hunter each had 4 points. Senior Grace Krueger dropped in 2 points, and junior Samantha Ohrt had 2 points. Sophomore Madyson Ristvedt had 1 point, which is ridiculous, but she can’t pass it to herself. Ristvedt also had 6 rebounds.
“We will need to get better quickly before Friday at Williamsburg, and they will full-court press us as well as play us man,” concluded Coach DeBerg. “We learned again verses CC-A that our things can and do work, we simply need to hit shots and keep opponents off the offensive boards going forward.”
1 2 3 4 T
CCA 18 11 17 16 62
INDEE 2 6 7 9 24
The Independence girls traveled to Williamsburg (2-3) on Friday. Stats were not readily available at press time. They will travel to Maquoketa (0-5) on Monday and be back home on Tuesday against a very good Solon team (4-2).