Independence’s Madyson Ristvedt (34) goes up for 2 points against Vinton-Shellsburg on January 29. The Mustangs fell, 64-13.

 Photo courtesy CJ Eilers

VINTON – The Independence Mustang girls’ basketball team recently traveled to Vinton-Shellsburg (15-2) for a WaMaC-West rematch. The Independence Mustangs fell to the highly ranked Vikettes, 64-13.

1 2 3 4 T

Indee 4 3 4 2 13

V-S 16 14 19 15 64

Madyson Ristvedt 3 points, 3 blocks

Annie Johnson 2 points, 6 rebounds

Marleigh Louvar 2 points, 5 rebounds

Havanna Griffith 2 points, 2 steals

Samantha Ohrt 2 points, 4 rebounds

Allison Kleve 2 points

Shanna Kleve 3 rebounds

The Mustangs fall to 2-14 on the season. The girls traveled to Benton Community (11-5) on Tuesday. Stats were not available come press time. On Thursday, Class 3A’s No. 13 Center Point-Urbana girls come to town. On Friday, the Williamsburg Raiders (7-9) will be in town.

