VINTON – The Independence Mustang girls’ basketball team recently traveled to Vinton-Shellsburg (15-2) for a WaMaC-West rematch. The Independence Mustangs fell to the highly ranked Vikettes, 64-13.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 4 3 4 2 13
V-S 16 14 19 15 64
Madyson Ristvedt 3 points, 3 blocks
Annie Johnson 2 points, 6 rebounds
Marleigh Louvar 2 points, 5 rebounds
Havanna Griffith 2 points, 2 steals
Samantha Ohrt 2 points, 4 rebounds
Allison Kleve 2 points
Shanna Kleve 3 rebounds
The Mustangs fall to 2-14 on the season. The girls traveled to Benton Community (11-5) on Tuesday. Stats were not available come press time. On Thursday, Class 3A’s No. 13 Center Point-Urbana girls come to town. On Friday, the Williamsburg Raiders (7-9) will be in town.