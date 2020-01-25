INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang girls’ basketball team hosted the second-ranked Marion Indians (11-0) on Tuesday night in a game where Marion came away with a convincing 88-19 win.
Coach Bryce Beatty commented, “Marion was a very impressive team. I’m looking forward to hearing the result of them vs. CPU; should be a great game. I thought we played better in the second half. We played with a little better effort and a little more aggression. There were some 50/50 balls in the first half we didn’t look to go get, but in the second half we went after them some more. We didn’t always get the ball, but our effort was better.”
Beatty continued, “I thought we closed out better and rebounded better after halftime, too. Overall, I was pleased that our girls didn’t give up and fought to the end of the game. We’re looking forward to getting back to it next against a very good CCA team.”
The Mustang girls were at home on Friday, January 24, hosting Clear Creek Amana (11-3).
Stats were not readily available at press time.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Marion | 26 | 32 | 14 | 16 – 88
Indee | 2 | 7 | 7 | 3 – 19