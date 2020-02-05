CENTER POINT – The Independence girls’ basketball team traveled to Center Point Friday night to take on the Class 4A, third-ranked Stormin’ Pointers. Although this game was never in doubt, the Mustangs showed massive improvement from the last time these two teams met. The final score was Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 21.
After coming off a nice showing against Vinton-Shellsburg last week, Independence was looking to carry over the confidence they have gained in the past two games.
Head Coach Bryce Pierce said, “We played very well against both those teams [Clear Creek-Amana and Vinton-Shellsburg]. Against CC-A, we had a very good first half. I was pleased to play a ranked team so closely early on. Against V-S, we pretty much played a full game! As a coach, those are fun games to be a part of. While we lost, I still enjoyed getting to coach that game and see my girls compete as hard as they have all year. Really proud of them in that regard. We were able to take some of that competitiveness with us to CPU Friday night.”
Independence trailed 19-6 at the end of the first quarter and 41-9 at halftime.
Coach Pierce added, “We knew we were in for a challenge, but I was excited to see how much progress we had made since the first time we played them.”
Even though the score board didn’t show it, the Mustangs played a lot better game than the last outing.
“We reduced our margin of defeat by 16 points, which to me was a huge step for our program. While we still have plenty of work to do moving forward, I was thrilled for our girls. In the locker room after the game, our girls were excited with how we played. We challenged our girls to close the gap on a team like CPU, and we were able to accomplish that,” said Pierce.
The Mustangs played a solid second half, outscored by a margin of just 18-12.
Coach Pierce concluded, “We have three very winnable games to finish out our regular season. Our girls need to bring the same fire and competitive edge to each day of practice and to each game the rest of the way as they have the last week-and-a-half. It should be a very fun finish to our season!”
Independence traveled to Williamsburg (4-13) on Tuesday (results not available at press time), and hosts Benton Community (11-7) on Friday night, when the Mustangs will recognize the team’s four seniors between the freshman/sophomore and varsity games.