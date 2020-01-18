INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang girls hosted the undefeated (9-0) Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers in a WaMaC West Conference tilt Tuesday night in the high school gymnasium. This would turn out to be a tough night for Independence as they lost their second straight game. The final score was 66-12.
While the final score didn’t show it, the Mustangs were extremely competitive in the first quarter. CPU applied full-court pressure defense the entire first half, and Indee handled it quite well during the first quarter. The Mustangs trailed 11-6 with more than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The girls rebounded well and hit the offensive boards hard, giving themselves several second-chance opportunities. At the end of the fist frame, the Pointers had a firm 20-8 lead.
Coach Bryce Pierce said, “We played a very good and well-coached CPU team. Any time you play a ranked opponent who is the reigning state champ, you know you are in for a battle. We executed offensively and defensively pretty well in the first quarter. We broke their press, attacked the lane, and rebounded the ball. Those three things allowed us to keep the game close and within reach early.”
In the second quarter, CPU showed why they are one of the best teams in the state. Their relentless pressure baited the Mustangs into several forced turnovers and easy fast-break points, and Independence couldn’t advance the ball to score. The score at halftime was, 43-8.
“Ultimately CPU picked up their intensity in the second quarter and beyond, and we didn’t quite match it”, added Coach Pierce.
By the end of the third quarter, the score was 51-11.
On a positive note, the Mustang Girls only gave up eight offensive rebounds, which has been an ongoing issue up until recent games. This has been a huge improvement.
CPU shot 56 percent from the field and 6 of 15 from 3-point range.
Pierce concluded, “Though it was a disappointing loss, I think it’s a good learning moment for our girls and our coaches to see how great teams play and operate. I think sometimes when a team loses in the way we did, people don’t always want to play that team again. For me, I’m excited to go play CPU again. It will be another challenge for our team and an opportunity to show how we’ve grown throughout the season. Until then, we have to keep working together as a team and keep improving to be the best team we can become postseason time.”
While no loss is acceptable, this one was expected to a degree, as CPU is ranked third in Class 4A and the reigning state champion. Now Independence runs into a stretch in their schedule against top-tier teams in the WaMaC, including second-ranked Marion next Tuesday and another game with CPU in two weeks. This is a great opportunity to show they can play with premier teams as they continue to improve.
No stats were readily available at press time.
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL
Independence 8 0 3 1 12
Center Point-Urbana 20 23 8 15 66