VINTON – The Mustang girls’ golf team traveled to Vinton for a dual with the Vikettes on Thursday. It was great weather for golf and, according to Head Coach Joel Dinger, these two teams were evenly matched.
Vinton-Shellsburg would come away with the closely contested match, 215-223.
“We threw a few strokes away here and there that could have swung the match in our favor,” said Coach Dinger. “The greens were very fast and tricky, which definitely inflated scores a bit.”
The Mustangs’ Delaney Martin finished medalist runner-up by only one stroke, shooting a 53. Vinton-Shellsburg’s Carly Bendull was top medalist with a 52.
“Overall, we need to eliminate some of the big scores on individual holes,” added Coach Dinger, “because overall we are starting to do some really nice things on the course.”
Indee’s Cami Rubio shot a 56, while Sophie Bertelli and Greta Aldrich came in with a 57. Brynn Bonefas added a 61, and Mackenzie Good scored a 67.
“Delaney played some excellent golf, other than a couple of holes,” said Coach Dinger. “I was especially pleased with Cami and Greta, who shot career-low rounds.”
The Mustangs will be busy next week with a home dual on Monday, followed by a triangular in Waverly on Tuesday, triangular in Shellsburg on Thursday, then the Mustang home invite on Friday.