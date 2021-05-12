MANCHESTER – The Independence girls’ golf team traveled to Manchester’s Pin Oak Golf Course on Monday for the WaMaC SuperMeet. Twelve teams and 60 golfers were on hand.
The Mustangs would shoot a 431 as a team and finish sixth overall.
“We were a little disappointed in our finish,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger. “Our goal was a top-five finish, and we fell just short of that.”
Williamsburg fired a 379 as a team to outlast West Delaware for the team title.
“We had too many penalty strokes today to be able to get where we wanted to be,” added Dinger, “however; I am very pleased with Delaney’s round.”
Senior Delaney Martin would finish in 12th place, earning second-team all-conference honors.
Coach Dinger added that junior Brynn Bonefas played a fantastic front nine, shooting a 48, a career-best, by 4 strokes. Coach Dinger also recognized senior Sophie Bertelli’s contribution as she continues to play some good golf, with just a couple of bad holes preventing her from an all-conference finish.
TEAM SCORES
1. Williamsburg, 379
2. West Delaware, 382
3. Solon, 418
4. Beckman, 418
5. Vinton-Shellsburg, 430
6. Independence, 431
7. Clear Creek-Amana, 441
8. Marion, 450
9. South Tama, 453
10. Benton, 456
11. Center Point-Urbana, 457
12. Maquoketa, 558
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
12. Delaney Martin, 102
22. Brynn Bonefas, 107
25. Sophie Bertelli, 108
40. Cami Rubio, 114
44. Greta Aldrich, 117
The girls will be idle until Monday, May 17, when they will travel to South Tama.