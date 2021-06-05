INDEPENDENCE – This was a great year! These ladies worked very hard and improved immensely over the course of the season; getting the school record for dual victories was a fitting reward for their efforts. I really feel like we got as much (or maybe even more) out of this season than we could have reasonably expected, and that is a credit to the team. We will greatly miss the leadership that our seniors and exchange students (Delaney Martin, Sophie Bertelli, Greta Aldrich, Cami Rubio, Michaela Reed, and Koma Uematsu) provided for us, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors.
Highlights on the season included runner-up finishes in the Mustang and South Tama invitationals, third place at the WaMaC West Divisional, and the fifth place finish at the regional final, shooting a school record for the Waverly Municipal Golf Course and showing that we belonged with some of the better teams in the state. I was obviously very excited that Delaney qualified for the state meet. Although she did not play or place as well as she would have liked, she competed well. Despite early difficulties in both rounds where she could have given up, both days she bounced back and finished strong. I wish her all the best as she continues her education and golf career at Upper Iowa next year.
We do not have a lot returning for next season, but those that do all have some varsity experience from this season, and I know they will work hard over the summer to improve and get ready for next year. We will also be looking for some newcomers to step in and play important roles for us next season.