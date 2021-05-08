CONFERENCE MEET
AMANA – Amana Colonies Golf Club was the site of the WaMaC Girls’ Golf Meet on Monday, May 3. This was a 9-hole tournament on this very difficult course. The Mustang girls would finish third, shooting a 232 as a team.
Williamsburg has an outstanding team, and the top 6 girls were Raiders (or Raiderettes).
“Overall, I was very pleased with our play,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger. “Amana is a very difficult golf course; it is physically and mentally challenging.”
Coach Dinger thought the girls approached the course with the right frame of mind, and consequently played very well, all things considered.
“We talked a lot about keeping the ball in play on this course,” added Dinger, “and not just blindly hitting driver on every hole, and for the most part we executed our plan well.”
Indee’s senior Delaney Martin battled back from a rough first two holes to fire an impressive 55 and a respectable 10th-place finish. This was just five strokes off the leader, so I’m guessing Delaney would love to have those first two holes back. But she regrouped and scored very well.
Brynn Bonefas probably played her best round of the season, and hopefully that will be a springboard for the rest of the year. Cami Rubio, Greta Aldrich, and Mackenzie Good and Aly Meek all played well overall, save a big number or two.
HOME INVITATIONAL
INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang girls’ golf team had a great showing in their own home invitational on April 30. Independence would finish second in an eight-team tournament, which included 41 golfers. Indee came in behind winner Waverly-Shell Rock, but ahead of all the WaMaC teams that were in attendance.
This was an 18-hole tournament with Mustang senior Sophie Bertelli leading the team with a 100 and finishing fourth overall. Senior Delaney Martin came in 11th, firing a 110, while junior Mackenzie Good finished with a 111. Senior Cami Rubio shot a 112, and senior Greta Aldrich shot a 116, along with junior Brynn Bonefas.
Team Scores
1 Waverly-Shell Rock 416
2 Independence 433
3 Marion 437
4 Vinton-Shellsburg 444
5 Alburnett 454
6 Center Point-Urbana 493
7 Calamus-Wheatland 547
8 Easton Valley NTS
The Mustang girls’ golf team is now 19-9 on the season. Their next meet is the WaMaC Super Meet at Pin Oak in Manchester on Monday. The triangular with Solon and Clear Creek-Amana has now been moved to Friday, May 14.