INDEPENDENCE – Three Elms Golf Course was the site of the Friday, May 14, triangular with Independence, Solon, and Clear Creek-Amana. The Mustang girls didn’t play their best golf but came away with a second-place finish due to a fifth-score tiebreaker.

“We had a few struggles tonight,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “a lot of penalty strokes again hurt us.”

Indee’s Sophie Bertelli was low gal for the Mustangs, firing a 53 and finishing fourth overall.

“Sophie (Bertelli) and Cami (Rubio) continue to play some good solid golf,” added Coach Dinger. “I was very happy for Michaela (Reed), who was the medalist for the JV meet.”

TEAM SCORES

Solon 199

Independence 222

Clear Creek-Amana 222

VARSITY

Delaney Martin 57

Sophie Bertelli 53

Cami Rubio 55

Brynn Bonefas 57

Mackenzie Good 58

Greta Aldrich 67

JUNIOR VARSITY

Aly Meek 66

Michaela Reed 53

Koma Uematsu 80

At South Tama

TAMA – On May 17, the Indee girls’ golf team traveled to the Tama-Toledo Country Club to Tama to compete in a six-team invitational. The Mustangs would finish second behind Nevada with a score of 406.

“I was extremely pleased with our performance today,” said Coach Dinger, “especially coming off last week where we didn’t quite play as well as we had wanted.”

Coach Dinger added that Delaney Martin, Sophie Bertelli, and Brynn Bonefas all played some smart golf, and they were all rewarded with top-10 finishes.

Bonefas, Mackenzie Good, and Greta Aldrich all tied or set their 9-hole season and career bests, and the 198 team score for the first 9 holes was the best of the season for the Mustangs.

Coach Dinger added, “I am hoping that they will continue to work hard this week as we gear up for the regional next Monday at Waverly.”

The regular season concludes with a dual record of 30-16.

TEAM SCORES

1. Nevada 386

2. Indee 406

3. Vinton-Shells 413

4. South Tama 448

5. Benton 459

6. Grinnell 573

INDIVIDUAL

3. Delaney Martin 92

6. Sophie Bertelli 100

8. Brynn Bonefas 104

13. Cami Rubio 110

14. Mackenzie Good 110

20. Greta Aldrich 113

The Mustangs will be at Waverly on Monday, May 24, for first round of postseason play.

