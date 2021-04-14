MAQUOKETA – The Independence Mustang girls’ golf team traveled to Maquoketa Country Club on Friday, April 9, to compete in a WaMaC Triangular.
Maquoketa, Dyersville Beckman, and Independence competed on a cold, windy, and wet day, and Independence came away with the win.
SCORING
Independence 229
Dyersville Beckman 259
Maquoketa No Team Score
Medalist – Natalie Ehlinger (MAQ) 51
Runner-up – Sophie Bertelli (INDEE) 52
Indee Varsity – Sophie Bertelli 52, Delaney Martin 56, Brynn Bonefas 60, Cami Rubio 61, Mackenzie Good 64, Greta Aldrich – did not finish
Indee JV – Michaela Reed 76, Koma Uematsu 81
“It was a tough night to play,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “which made it play even longer.”
Sophie Bertelli’s 52 was the best of her career.
“For most of the ladies, it was either their first meet ever, or first varsity meet,” added Coach Dinger, “so it was good to get a meet in and gain some experience.”
BENTON INVITATIONAL
On Saturday, April 10, the girls were on the road again on back-to-back days, this time at Tara Hills Country Club (par 37), Van Horne, for the Benton Invitational. It was 45 degrees with rain and 20 mph winds, but the girls battled the conditions. The tournament was shortened to 9 holes due to the weather.
“The weather was awful,’ said Dinger. “All-in-all, I thought we played very well, considering the conditions.
“We know we have a lot of room for improvement,” concluded Dinger, “especially with our iron play and short games. Those are things we will work very hard on moving forward.”
TEAM STANDINGS
Waterloo Columbus 217
Vinton-Shellsburg 220
Independence 229
Benton Community 234
Solon 237
Indee Varsity – Delaney Martin 53, Sophie Bertelli 55, Brynn Bonefas 60, Greta Aldrich 61, Aly Meek 61
Williamsburg Triangular
WILLIAMSBURG – The Indee girls’ golf team traveled to Williamsburg on Monday, April 12, for a WaMaC Conference Triangular at Stone Creek Golf Course, Williamsburg (par 35).
Williamsburg 180
Independence 237
South Tama No Team Score
Medalist: Jayden Kennebeck (WIL) — 43
Runner-up: Teagan Schaefer (WIL) — 44
Indee varsity scores: Delaney Martin 57, Brynn Bonefas 59, Cami Rubio 59, Greta Aldrich 62, Sophie Bertelli 63, Aly Meek 70
Indee JV scores: Mackenzie Good 59 (JV runner-up), Michaela Reed 68, Koma Uematsu 86
“Another windy night of golf,” said Coach Dinger. “We did not play as well as we hoped, but Brynn, Cami, and Mackenzie all shot season- and career-low rounds individually.”
The Mustangs will be back home on Thursday versus Marion (Three Elms).