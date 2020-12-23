Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE AT WILLIAMSBURG

WILLIAMSBURG – The Mustang girls’ basketball team traveled to Williamsburg (3-3) last Friday night for a WaMaC Conference tilt. This one was all Raider(ettes), and the Mustangs fell, 59-26.

1 2 3 4 T

Independence 8 4 3 11 26

Williamsburg 17 23 7 12 59

Sophomores Madyson Ristvedt and Annie Johnson led the way for the Mustangs with 8 points each. Johnson also had 9 rebounds. Freshman Havanna Griffith added 5 points and 6 rebounds. Junior Maddie Hunter dropped in 4 points and had 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Junior Shanna Kleve knocked down a free throw for 1 point and had 3 steals.

INDEPENDENCE AT MAQUOKETA

MAQUOKETA – On Monday night, the Mustangs traveled to Maquoketa to take on the Cardinals (2-6) in another WaMaC battle. The girls continue to struggle to find shots, and Maquoketa wins this one going away, 42-19. Stats were not readily available at press time.

The Mustangs move to 1-3 on the season. The girls were at home on Tuesday night, hosting the first-place Solon Spartans (5-2). Stats were not readily available at press time. They will take a break and be back at home on January 2 to face Oelwein.

