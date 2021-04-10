INDEPENDENCE – It was a great start to the season for the Independence Mustang girls’ soccer team as they traveled to Maquoketa Tuesday night and came home with a 7-0 win.
Freshman Easten Miller, starting her very first varsity game, scored six goals en route to a shutout win for the girls and a great start to the season.
The Mustangs scored 4 goals in the first half and 3 goals in the second.
“We had a great opener,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway. “We had a super defensive effort, allowing only 2 shots on goal for the game.”
Coach Conaway added that the defensive effort was led by senior center back Sam Yexley.
Offensively, the Mustangs took 12 shots on goal, scoring seven, and junior Maya Douglas scored the other goal for the Mustangs while adding two assists. Senior Kate Crawford also had an assist.
Sophomore Chevelle Hookom was between the pipes for the Mustangs and had two saves.
Independence moves to 1-0 on the season and was back in action on Friday night when they hosted Vinton-Shellsburg. Look for that match analysis in next Wednesday’s paper.