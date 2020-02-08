WILLIAMSBURG – The Independence Mustang girls’ basketball team travelled to Williamsburg (6-13) on Tuesday to face the Raiders in a WaMac West clash. It was a long ride home for the Mustangs as they fell, 65-29.
Senior Jadyn Schultz led the team with 8 points. Anna Ruffcorn added 6 points, while Marleigh Louvar, Maddie Hunter, and Sophie Wolf contributed with 4 points each. Shanna Kleve scored 2 points and Madyson Ristvedt concluded the scoring with 1 point.
Independence drops to 3-16 on the season.
Next up for the Mustangs is a home game against Benton Community (12-7) for senior night on Friday, February 7. Stats were not readily available at game time, but check out the bulletinjournal.com for scores and highlights.
The Mustang girls will be back in action for their regular season finale Tuesday night when they travel to South Tama (0-19).
SCORING BY QUARTER
IND | 03 | 09 | 09 | 08 – 29
WIL | 24 | 18 | 14 | 9 – 65