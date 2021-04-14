WAVERLY – The Independence girls’ tennis team traveled to Waverly on Saturday for a tournament and came away the winners of the Waverly Invite.
Independence defeated Hampton Dumont 9-0, Des Moines East Hoover 9-0, and Waverly 7-2 to take the overall championship.
“I was very pleased and happy for the team on how well they played,” said Head Coach David Morkel. “The whole team really did a super job.”
The Mustangs won the tournament playing without their No. 1 player, Shanna Kleve.
“The team is getting better every match they play,” added Coach Morkel, “whether they win or lose.”
Coach Morkel added that he was impressed with how Lauren Hamilton really stepped up on short notice and how well she played for her first varsity appearance.
Winning in all of their singles and doubles matches were: #3 Taryn Nolting, #4 Addi Bailey, #5 Avery Patton, and #6 Lauren Hamilton. They all had a perfect day winning all six of their matches for the day. Nikki Higgins and Kenzie Schroeder had a good day going 5-1.
Vs. Mount Vernon
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence girls’ tennis team hosted the Mustangs of Mount Vernon on Monday night, defeating the visitors 5-4.
“I feel the team is starting to come together and play some good strategy in their matches,” said Coach Morkel. “They are continuing to learn the game. We are playing smarter and not giving up unearned points.”
The wind has played havoc with the tennis teams this spring, and Coach Morkel says that the team is getting used to it and even starting to use it to their advantage.
“I am happy with the way we are shaping up as a team and we continue to improve,” concluded Coach Morkel.
Singles Results
- Independence #1 Nikki Higgins defeated Annalise Harp MV, 8-5
- Independence #2 Kenzie Schroeder lost to Rachel Axtell MV, 7-9
- Independence #3 Taryn Nolting defeated Brooke Schurbon MV, 8-5
- Independence #4 Addi Bailey lost to Cami Streicher MV, 0-8
- Independence #5 Avery Patton lost to Macy Eskelson MV, 7-9
- Independence #6 Lauren Hamilton defeated Kasia Wiebel, 9-8 (7-1)
Doubles Results
- Independence #1 Doubles 1 and 3 players defeated 1 and 2 MV players, 8-4
- Independence #2 Doubles 2 and 4 players defeated 3 player and Molly Louwagie MV, 8-2
- Independence #3 Doubles 5 and 6 players lost to 4 5 MV, 8-2
Independence will take the rest of the week off and be back in action next Monday to host the South Tama County Trojans.