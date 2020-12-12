INDEPENDENCE – After a two-week hiatus, the Independence girls’ basketball team was back in action Thursday night with a home opener against the Don Bosco Dons (0-6).
This one took two overtimes, but the Mustangs pulled it out 34-32. With only 3 days of practice in the past 13 days, the Mustangs were a tad rusty, which is to be expected.
But a win is a win and, in 2020, who knows how long these girls are going to get to play. So cherish every game, and especially every win.
Honestly, this game shouldn’t even have been close. The Mustangs missed 14 free throws, including two free throws with .06 seconds left in the first overtime.
The Mustangs were led by sophomore Madyson Ristvedt with 11 points. Freshman point guard, Havanna Griffith is an outstanding ballhandler and dribbled right through Don Bosco’s press all night. Griffith finished with 9 points. Sophomore Annie Johnson poured in 7 points, while senior Grace Krueger added 4 points. Sophomore Marleigh Louvar finished out the scoring for the Mustangs with 3 points. Junior Samantha Ohrt got her first career start and did a lot of nice things.
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Don Bosco 4 7 9 8 0 4 32
Independence 7 8 6 7 0 6 34
Next up for the Mustangs, they are back home on Paul Brown Courtnext Tuesday when they host Clear Creek-Amana (2-1).
NOTE: I know it’s not Paul Brown Court, but it should be. The winningest coach in boys’ AND girls’ history. Why isn’t it?