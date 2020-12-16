NASHUA – The Independence Mustang grapplers traveled to Nashua last Saturday and came away with four champions and two finished second.
“Our team performed well, having everyone contribute to the team score by placing sixth or better at their respective weights,” said Head Coach Michael Doyle. “Special day for Isaiah Weber as he won in the finals, which marked his 100th career win at Independence.”
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD VARSITY TOURNAMENT RESULTS
106
Kaden Kremer (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Kaden Kremer (Independence) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Kaden Kremer (Independence) 2-1 won by fall over Brody King (Hudson) 5-5 (Fall 0:28)
- Semifinal – Kaden Kremer (Independence) 2-1 won by fall over Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) 12-2 (Fall 0:36)
- 1st Place Match – Kale Petersen (West Fork) 7-0 won by fall over Kaden Kremer (Independence) 2-1 (Fall 5:25)
113
Kale Wieland (2-2) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 13-3 won by decision over Kale Wieland (Independence) 2-2 (Dec 6-1)
- Round 3 – Kale Wieland (Independence) 2-2 won by fall over Rafe Arbegast (West Fork) 3-9 (Fall 0:24)
- Round 4 – Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 15-0 won by fall over Kale Wieland (Independence) 2-2 (Fall 2:43)
- Round 5 – Kale Wieland (Independence) 2-2 won by injury default over Konnor Barat-Klimesh (MFL Mar Mac) 9-5 (Inj. 0:00)
120
Luke Johnson (2-1) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Luke Johnson (Independence) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Holden Mathis (MFL Mar Mac) 8-1 won by fall over Luke Johnson (Independence) 2-1 (Fall 5:29)
- Cons. Round 2 – Luke Johnson (Independence) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 – Luke Johnson (Independence) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi – Luke Johnson (Independence) 2-1 won by fall over Daniel Royer (Central Elkader) 3-6 (Fall 2:43)
- 3rd Place Match – Luke Johnson (Independence) 2-1 won by fall over Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 7-4 (Fall 2:34)
126
Carter Straw (1-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Carter Straw (Independence) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Carter Straw (Independence) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal – Carter Straw (Independence) 1-1 won by fall over Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield) 11-4 (Fall 2:42)
- 1st Place Match – Kellen Smith (West Hancock) 12-0 won by major decision over Carter Straw (Independence) 1-1 (MD 13-3)
132
Brandon O‘Brien (4-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 2 – Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) 4-0 won by fall over JD Beran (Riceville) 2-8 (Fall 0:59)
- Round 3 – Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) 4-0 won by fall over Jacob Larson (West Hancock) 5-8 (Fall 1:23)
- Round 4 – Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) 4-0 won by fall over Bryce Radloff (MFL Mar Mac) 11-3 (Fall 4:26)
- Round 5 – Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) 4-0 won by decision over Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) 13-2 (Dec 10-5)
138
Caleb Straw (1-2) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Straw (Independence) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Irvin Gomez (West Hancock) 4-4 won by decision over Caleb Straw (Independence) 1-2 (Dec 11-6)
- Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Straw (Independence) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 – Caleb Straw (Independence) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi – Caleb Straw (Independence) 1-2 won by fall over Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) 5-4 (Fall 4:21)
- 3rd Place Match – Irvin Gomez (West Hancock) 4-4 won by decision over Caleb Straw (Independence) 1-2 (Dec 1-0)
145
Isaiah Weber (2-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Isaiah Weber (Independence) 2-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Isaiah Weber (Independence) 2-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal – Isaiah Weber (Independence) 2-0 won by fall over Kashton Mathis (MFL Mar Mac) 12-1 (Fall 1:19)
- 1st Place Match – Isaiah Weber (Independence) 2-0 won by decision over Karter Krapfl (Hudson) 11-3 (Dec 8-4)
152
Teegan McEnany (3-1) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Teegan McEnany (Independence) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Teegan McEnany (Independence) 3-1 won by decision over Tristen Koehn (MFL Mar Mac) 9-4 (Dec 6-5)
- Semifinal – Lawson Losee (Riceville) 9-1 won by fall over Teegan McEnany (Independence) 3-1 (Fall 2:49)
- Cons. Semi – Teegan McEnany (Independence) 3-1 won by fall over Blake Carolan (Hudson) 9-6 (Fall 0:49)
- 3rd Place Match – Teegan McEnany (Independence) 3-1 won by fall over Tristen Koehn (MFL Mar Mac) 9-4 (Fall 1:55)
160
Dalton Hoover (1-3) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Hoover (Independence) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Bryer Subject (West Hancock) 11-2 won by fall over Dalton Hoover (Independence) 1-3 (Fall 2:45)
- Cons. Round 2 – Dalton Hoover (Independence) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 – Dalton Hoover (Independence) 1-3 won by fall over Watson Fair (Riceville) 4-5 (Fall 2:13)
- Cons. Semi – Tate Entriken (Hudson) 12-2 won by fall over Dalton Hoover (Independence) 1-3 (Fall 2:23)
- 5th Place Match – Bryer Subject (West Hancock) 11-2 won by fall over Dalton Hoover (Independence) 1-3 (Fall 5:38)
170
Mitch Johnson (3-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Mitch Johnson (Independence) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Mitch Johnson (Independence) 3-0 won by decision over Justin Ausborn (West Hancock) 10-3 (Dec 12-5)
- Semifinal – Mitch Johnson (Independence) 3-0 won by fall over Austin Schlee (MFL Mar Mac) 1-4 (Fall 3:25)
- 1st Place Match – Mitch Johnson (Independence) 3-0 won by decision over Carson Hartz (Columbus Catholic) 2-1 (Dec 4-3)
182
Marcus Beatty (2-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Marcus Beatty (Independence) 2-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Marcus Beatty (Independence) 2-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal – Marcus Beatty (Independence) 2-0 won by fall over Spencer Heer (Central Elkader) 7-5 (Fall 1:52)
- 1st Place Match – Marcus Beatty (Independence) 2-0 won by fall over Austin Nickolai (MFL Mar Mac) 7-5 (Fall 1:24)
195
Brady McDonald (3-1) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Brady McDonald (Independence) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Brady McDonald (Independence) 3-1 won by fall over Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 6-8 (Fall 2:42)
- Semifinal – Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 11-0 won by fall over Brady McDonald (Independence) 3-1 (Fall 1:20)
- Cons. Semi – Brady McDonald (Independence) 3-1 won by fall over Taylor Herzman (MFL Mar Mac) 0-3 (Fall 0:36)
- 3rd Place Match – Brady McDonald (Independence) 3-1 won by fall over Roberto Verastegui (Hudson) 6-2 (Fall 3:45)
220
Korver Hupke (3-1) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Korver Hupke (Independence) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Korver Hupke (Independence) 3-1 won by fall over Brandon Whittle (Central Elkader) 7-4 (Fall 3:18)
- Semifinal – Blake Johnson (Hudson) 10-3 won by fall over Korver Hupke (Independence) 3-1 (Fall 1:55)
- Cons. Semi – Korver Hupke (Independence) 3-1 won by decision over Zack Pearce (Rockford) 1-3 (Dec 7-3)
- 3rd Place Match – Korver Hupke (Independence) 3-1 won by fall over Brandon Whittle (Central Elkader) 7-4 (Fall 0:38)
GO-HAWK GIRLS INVITE RESULTS FOR INDEPENDENCE
Girls 120
Easten Miller’s place is 7th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Easten Miller (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Eva Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Easten Miller (Independence) (Fall 1:27)
- Cons. Round 2 – Easten Miller (Independence) won by fall over Kinze Shea (Crestwood, Cresco) (Fall 1:49)
- Cons. Semi – Jacy Kriener (Crestwood, Cresco) won by fall over Easten Miller (Independence) (Fall 1:23)
- 7th Place Match – Easten Miller (Independence) won by fall over Teagan Schreiber (Clear Creek-Amana) (Fall 1:51)
Girls 120
Dakota Whitman’s place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Dakota Whitman (Independence) won by decision over Jacy Kriener (Crestwood, Cresco) (Dec 16-12)
- Quarterfinal – Brinley Meier (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by decision over Dakota Whitman (Independence) (Dec 9-2)
- Cons. Round 2 – Chyann Bullerman-yu (Crestwood, Cresco) won by decision over Dakota Whitman (Independence) (Dec 5-4)
Girls 126
Chevelle Hookom’s place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Odessa Nibbelink (Crestwood, Cresco) won by fall over Chevelle Hookom (Independence) (Fall 5:48)
- Cons. Round 1 – Chevelle Hookom (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 – Kloe Schmidt (Cedar Falls) won by major decision over Chevelle Hookom (Independence) (Maj 18-4)