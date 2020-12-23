INDEPENDENCE — The Mustangs hosted a six-team round robin dual tournament on Saturday, finishing second behind Crestwood-Cresco.
“I thought it was really good to wrestle some competitive duals,” said Head Coach Michael Doyle. “All the teams, with exception of Waterloo East, were ranked in their respective class.”
There were several ranked wrestlers competing in this tournament.
“The water got deeper, and it is important to feel that intensity team-wise,” added Coach Doyle, “and for each individual to know what their role is.”
The Mustangs fell to Class 2A’s third-ranked Crestwood, 36-29. Crestwood had four ranked wrestlers, and Independence had five. At 106, No. 3 Nathaniel Bigalk of Crestwood beat No. 10 Kaden Kremer of Independence, 6-3. At 126 pounds, No. 1 ranked Carter Fousek of Crestwood scored a major decision (17-6) over No. 9 ranked Carter Straw of Independence. In the 138-pound match, Crestwood’s Chase Thomas moved up from his No. 6 ranking at 132 pounds to face No. 2 ranked Isaiah Weber of Independence. This turned out to be a bad decision for Thomas, as he was pinned in 1:54.
At 182 pounds, Class 3A Cedar Falls’ Ryley Barnett moved down from his No. 10 ranking at 195 to face the Mustangs’ No. 9 ranked Marcus Beatty. Barnett won by fall in the third period.
In the dual with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, two ranked wrestlers went at it at 138 pounds. Indee’s No. 2 ranked Isaiah Weber scored a major decision (13-2) over the No. 5 ranked Reed Abbas. Weber also beat Class 3A Cedar Falls’ No. 5 ranked Dylan Whitt by major decision (14-6).
“We got a list of little things that we need to improve on over break,” said Coach Doyle. “Isaiah Weber had a great day defeating three ranked opponents. Kale Wieland and Brandon O’Brien along with Isaiah went undefeated on the day. Cresco is ranked just ahead of us and our dual was really competitive from top to bottom.”
Coach Doyle concluded, “We also had a fourth mat for JV/girls’ matches. We were able to have over 170 matches for these student-athletes. Many events have gotten changed or cancelled, so it is important to get as much mat time as possible right now. Experience is so important in the development of an emerging wrestler.”
Independence defeated Waterloo East 66-12
- 220 — Jake Sidles (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 — Korver Hupke (Independence) over Kjuan Owens (Waterloo East) Fall 3:00
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Ethan Krall (Waterloo East) Fall 1:42
- 120 — Jessie Small (Waterloo East) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Dec 11-5
- 126 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 138 — William Clark (Waterloo East) over Caleb Straw (Independence) Fall 4:23
- 145 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 — Cadin Herrmann (Waterloo East) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) Dec 10-6
- 160 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) over Brayden Peters (Waterloo East) Fall 2:48
- 170 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Matthew Cary (Waterloo East) Fall 5:28
- 182 — Justin Wood (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Lawrence Taylor III (Waterloo East) Fall 0:35
Independence defeated Cedar Falls 34-29
- 285 — Will Doyle (Cedar Falls) over Jake Sidles (Independence) Fall 4:56
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Carter Fadiga (Cedar Falls) Dec 8-2
- 113 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Kane Shimp (Cedar Falls) Dec 8-4
- 120 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Logan Vallejo (Cedar Falls) Dec 3-2
- 126 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Henry Koehn (Cedar Falls) Fall 0:32
- 132 — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) over Conner Doyle (Cedar Falls) Fall 0:41
- 138 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) Maj 14-6
- 145 — Connor McCartan (Cedar Falls) over Tyler Trumblee (Independence) Dec 9-3
- 152 — Landon Schaul (Cedar Falls) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) Maj 15-6
- 160 — Kyle Campbell (Cedar Falls) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Maj 13-4
- 170 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Drew M. Campbell (Cedar Falls) Fall 2:36
- 182 — Ryley Barnett (Cedar Falls) over Marcus Beatty (Independence) Fall 5:49
- 195 — Ben Bowman (Cedar Falls) over Brady McDonald (Independence) Fall 4:53
- 220 — Korver Hupke (Independence) over Andrew Lageschulte (Cedar Falls) Dec 5-0
Crestwood, Cresco defeated Independence 36-29
- 106 — Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood, Cresco) over Kaden Kremer (Independence) Dec 6-3
- 113 — Anders Kittelson (Crestwood, Cresco) over Ryan Eddy (Independence) TF 26-11
- 120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Cade Korsmo (Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 1:13
- 126 — Carter Fousek (Crestwood, Cresco) over Carter Straw (Independence) Maj 17-6
- 132 — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) over Cole Butikofer (Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 1:46
- 138 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Chase Thomas (Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 1:54
- 145 — Bryce Shea (Crestwood, Cresco) over Tyler Trumblee (Independence) Dec 7-5
- 152 — Clay Schemmel (Crestwood, Cresco) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) Dec 6-0
- 160 — Trent Pisney (Crestwood, Cresco) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Fall 1:41
- 170 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Hunter Bye (Crestwood, Cresco) SV-1 10-8
- 182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Brendon Dixon (Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 0:27
- 195 — Landen Schemmel (Crestwood, Cresco) over Brady McDonald (Independence) Fall 1:24
- 220 — Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood, Cresco) over Jake Sidles (Independence) Fall 0:58
- 285 — Korver Hupke (Independence) over Brayden Ishman (Crestwood, Cresco) Dec 3-0
- Independence’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for 170 unsportsman
Independence defeated Charles City 63-15
- 113 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Dylan LaPolice (Charles City) Fall 1:40
- 126 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Nathan Lopez (Charles City) Dec 7-5
- 132 — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) over Jacob Sindlinger (Charles City) Fall 1:17
- 138 — Caleb Straw (Independence) over Talan Weber (Charles City) Fall 1:33
- 145 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Kayden Blunt (Charles City) Fall 0:41
- 152 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Trevor Peterson (Charles City) Fall 0:54
- 160 — Roush Jaeger (Charles City) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Fall 2:12
- 170 — Caden Collins (Charles City) over Justin Wood (Independence) Fall 1:11
- 182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Logan Carey (Charles City) Fall 1:34
- 195 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 — Tino Tamayo (Charles City) over Korver Hupke (Independence) Dec 3-1
- 285 — Jake Sidles (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Jordan Young (Charles City) Fall 2:47
Independence defeated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46-30
- 120 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Ethan Traub (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Dec 11-9
- 126 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Ricardo Gaytan (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 0:28
- 132 — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) over Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 1:15
- 138 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Reed Abbas (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Maj 13-2
- 145 — Remington Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Tyler Trumblee (Independence) Fall 1:21
- 152 — Bryce Allen (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) Fall 1:24
- 160 — Mack Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Fall 3:13
- 170 — Garrett Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Mitch Johnson (Independence) Fall 1:28
- 182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Erick Perez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:17
- 220 — Korver Hupke (Independence) over Camden Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Dec 4-3
- 285 — Kain Nelson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Jake Sidles (Independence) Fall 0:30
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Rigo Bobadilla (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 1:37
- 113