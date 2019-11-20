INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to the Independence Mustang Marching Band for their outstanding performance at the Bands of America (BoA) Grand National Championships at Lucas Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, November 15. The band placed eighth out of the 22 bands in their class.
The Mustangs had a fantastic performance, earning a score of 70.775.
“The band had their best performance of the season,” added band director David Lang. “I was proud of how they competed in this prestigious event with some of the finest bands in the country. Thank you to the students for their hard work and dedication and to the parents, volunteers, and school district for supporting us throughout the season.”
For more photos of the trip, please visit the Independence Mustang Band Boosters Facebook page.