INDEPENDENCE – January is National Mentoring Month, and this year’s Independence Schools Mustang Mentoring program celebrated the annual event by expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of our community’s young people with caring adults by spending quality time together.
An evening with Chef Jordan Barkow presented an empowering cooking class recently for mentors and the students at the First Presbyterian Church kitchen. It was a great evening with many opportunities in the kitchen for our students. They made zucchini hummus wraps, roasted cauliflower, vegetable dip, fruit dip, and cake batter dip for dessert.
They cleaned and sliced vegetables and fruit, made dips from Greek yogurt, and discovered how to make food from whatever is in your cupboard and fridge.
“It’s important to stress to the students and their mentors their relationship to the food,” Chef Jordan said “Seeing, touching, feeling, smelling the raw ingredients and trying them along the way, as they created a healthy dinner mostly from scratch. It was a very fun, informal, hands-on environment.”
The students received a goody bag with an ISU Extension cookbook that contained the recipes for the evening’s menu, a healthy eating vegetable chart, recipes tips, and information about the Backpack program.
Thank you to BankIowa for the Caring Community Grant that funded the event. Also, thanks to the Mustang Mentoring advisory committee members for their support, the volunteers for the evening – Sarah Blunt, ISU Extension, and Kristi Moeller, Buchanan County Wellness Center coordinator – for partnering with the program for the event.