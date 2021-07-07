IOWA CITY – For such a young and inexperienced team, the Independence softball team has quietly put together an impressive season. For the fourth time this year, this team has beaten a ranked team, this time taking down Class 5A’s 14th-ranked Davenport North, 9-5.
Game 1
In the first game of the Iowa City tournament on Friday, Indee would face another ranked team, and the Mustangs are not fazed by ranked teams anymore and continue to play very well. The Mustangs would score 4 runs in the first inning and cruise to a 9-5 win behind great defense and good pitching.
Junior Shanna Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs and battled through 6 innings, giving up 12 hits and 5 runs, but the defense was solid behind her and got the important outs when needed. Kleve struck out 3.
In the first inning, the Mustangs used 4 hits and a walk to score 4 runs and take an early lead, which they would never relinquish. A big 2-out, 2-RBI single by sophomore Rachel Eddy was the big hit in the first.
In the fifth inning, the Mustangs, leading 6-4, batted around, collecting 4 hits and 2 hit-by-pitches to score 3 more runs and take a 9-4 lead.
Dakota Whitman-So LF 3-5 2RUNS SB
Bella Louva-08 CF 3-4 3RUNS SB
Marleigh Louvar-So SS 1-1 2RUNS SB HBP 2BB
Addi Bailey-Jr C 2-4 2RBI
Brooke Beatty-Sr 2B. 2-4 2RBI
Jordin Derr-08 3B 1-4 RUN
Rachel Eddy-So DH 2-4 2RBI
Leah House-Fr 1B 0-4
Allison Kleve-Fr RF 0-2 RUN BB HBP
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 4 1 0 1 3 0 0 9
Davenport North 2 0 0 2 0 1 0 5
Game 2
Next, Indee faced West Liberty (19-7).
Indee would lose a tightly contested game against a very good West Liberty team that is ranked No. 9 in 3A. The final score was 3-2. A noticeable difference in this game was no stolen bases by the speedy Mustangs, but that could have a lot to do with the West Liberty catcher.
Allison Kleve would take the ball for the Mustangs and retire the first 6 batters she faced before giving up her first hit in the third inning. Kleve would scatter just 6 hits, striking out 4, and giving up just 2 earned runs through 6 innings of work. She pitched well enough to win, but the bats just couldn’t get it going. Indee’s defense was again solid behind Kleve, committing just 1 error.
Again, Indee would score in the first inning, which has become the norm for the Mustangs this season. The top of the lineup has been terrific. Brooke Beatty with an RBI single gave Indee the early lead.
The Mustang bats would stall out until the fourth inning, when Beatty would lead off and reach on an error. A strikeout and a popup later, there were 2 outs and Beatty was still on first. Allison Kleve would single, but Beatty would be stranded at second on a flyout, and the Mustangs would not score.
In the fifth, they would push across a run on 3 singles and pull to within a run, 3-2. In the sixth inning, the Mustangs would get the first 2 girls on base, but could not do anything to get them home. The Mustangs would lose a heartbreaker.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
West Liberty 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 3
Indee 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2
Game 3
In the opening game on Saturday, the Mustangs would face an Iowa City West (10-21) team that has struggled this year. The Mustangs should have handled this team, but the early 9 a.m. start effected the girls, and they would fall, 12-2. On to the next game.
Game 4
Independence would bounce back nicely from the early morning defeat and score 14 runs en route to a 14-1 win over Mount Pleasant.
“Friday was a great day for us overall,” said Head Coach Jordon Pilcher. “We played West Liberty really well in Game 2. Against [Davenport] North, our defense was great and made some nice plays all around. We also hit the ball well every inning and didn’t settle after scoring 4 in the first inning.”
Independence moves to 17-24 on the year and move into postseason play on Tuesday night. In the first round of Class 3A’s Region 5, the Mustangs will host Vinton-Shellsburg (12-24) at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs split with the Vikettes earlier this season, 4-2 and 3-4.