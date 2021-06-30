DYERSVILLE – The Independence Mustang softball team has been playing well as of late. Even with their three-game losing streak, they have competed in close games with highly ranked teams. The Mustangs traveled to Dyersville Beckman-Catholic (8-23) on Monday night for a pair of games and came away with two much-needed wins.
Game 1
The first game of the night was a marathon, going 10 innings, and the Mustangs held on for a 5-4 win.
Indee scored 3 runs in the top half of the 10th inning, and gave up 2 runs in the bottom half, but shut the door on the Blazer comeback to secure the win.
Junior Shanna Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs, scattering only 8 hits over 9.2 innings of work, striking out 8 Blazers along the way. Kleve gave up 4 runs (2 earned). Sophomore Marleigh Louvar came on in relief in the 10th inning to get the last out and the save.
The Mustang defense was solid throughout, only committing 2 errors.
Offensively, junior backstop Addi Bailey continues to have a great year, going 3 for 5 at the plate and knocking in a run. Senior second baseman Brooke Beatty had a great game, adding 3 hits, including a double, and driving in 2 runs. Sophomore left fielder Dakota Whitman was 2 for 6, stealing a base, while eighth-grade sensation Bella Louvar went 2 for 6 with a double, a stolen base, and scored a run. Big sis Marleigh Louvar (shortstop) had a double on 2 hits and scored a run. Another eighth-grade star for the Mustangs, Jordin Derr, was 1 for 4 and was hit-by-pitch. Freshman right fielder Allison Kleve had a 2-run single and a sacrifice. Someone who has come on as of late is freshman first baseman Leah House, who is getting more playing time and went 1 for 4. Sophomore Natalie Doyle was 1 for 5. Speedster Jorgie Wendling (eighth grade) stole a base and scored 2 runs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 T
Indee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 5
Beckman 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 4
Game 2
In the second game, the Mustangs jumped on the back of their freshman pitcher, Allison Kleve, who had a great outing, scattering only 5 hits over 7 innings, striking out 6 batters, and giving up just 2 earned runs. Again, the defense was solid to support the superb pitching performance of the youngster as the Mustangs would win, 4-2.
The top of the lineup continues to be outstanding with Whitman and Bella Louvar. Whitman was 3 for 4, scoring once, and Bella Louvar was 2 for 4 with an RBI, stole a base, and scored twice. Bailey continued her hot streak, going 3 for 4 in the cleanup spot. Beatty was 1 for 4, and Derr was 1 for 3. Sophomore Rachel Eddy added a hit in 4 at-bats, and Doyle went 1 for 4 and scored a run. Allison Kleve had a double.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 4
Beckman 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2
The Mustangs will be back at home on Wednesday night, hosting the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers (11-18). On Friday, the Mustangs will travel to Iowa City West for a two-day tournament. On Friday, they will play the 5A, No. 14-ranked Davenport North Wildcats (21-9).