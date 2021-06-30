Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Indee softball Allison Kleve 063021

Freshman pitcher Allison Kleve (1) got the win in Game 2 against Beckman-Catholic on Monday, June 28. Kleve scattered just 5 hits over 7 innings.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

DYERSVILLE – The Independence Mustang softball team has been playing well as of late. Even with their three-game losing streak, they have competed in close games with highly ranked teams. The Mustangs traveled to Dyersville Beckman-Catholic (8-23) on Monday night for a pair of games and came away with two much-needed wins.

Game 1

The first game of the night was a marathon, going 10 innings, and the Mustangs held on for a 5-4 win.

Indee scored 3 runs in the top half of the 10th inning, and gave up 2 runs in the bottom half, but shut the door on the Blazer comeback to secure the win.

Junior Shanna Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs, scattering only 8 hits over 9.2 innings of work, striking out 8 Blazers along the way. Kleve gave up 4 runs (2 earned). Sophomore Marleigh Louvar came on in relief in the 10th inning to get the last out and the save.

The Mustang defense was solid throughout, only committing 2 errors.

Offensively, junior backstop Addi Bailey continues to have a great year, going 3 for 5 at the plate and knocking in a run. Senior second baseman Brooke Beatty had a great game, adding 3 hits, including a double, and driving in 2 runs. Sophomore left fielder Dakota Whitman was 2 for 6, stealing a base, while eighth-grade sensation Bella Louvar went 2 for 6 with a double, a stolen base, and scored a run. Big sis Marleigh Louvar (shortstop) had a double on 2 hits and scored a run. Another eighth-grade star for the Mustangs, Jordin Derr, was 1 for 4 and was hit-by-pitch. Freshman right fielder Allison Kleve had a 2-run single and a sacrifice. Someone who has come on as of late is freshman first baseman Leah House, who is getting more playing time and went 1 for 4. Sophomore Natalie Doyle was 1 for 5. Speedster Jorgie Wendling (eighth grade) stole a base and scored 2 runs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 T

Indee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 5

Beckman 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 4

Game 2

In the second game, the Mustangs jumped on the back of their freshman pitcher, Allison Kleve, who had a great outing, scattering only 5 hits over 7 innings, striking out 6 batters, and giving up just 2 earned runs. Again, the defense was solid to support the superb pitching performance of the youngster as the Mustangs would win, 4-2.

The top of the lineup continues to be outstanding with Whitman and Bella Louvar. Whitman was 3 for 4, scoring once, and Bella Louvar was 2 for 4 with an RBI, stole a base, and scored twice. Bailey continued her hot streak, going 3 for 4 in the cleanup spot. Beatty was 1 for 4, and Derr was 1 for 3. Sophomore Rachel Eddy added a hit in 4 at-bats, and Doyle went 1 for 4 and scored a run. Allison Kleve had a double.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Indee 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 4

Beckman 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2

The Mustangs will be back at home on Wednesday night, hosting the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers (11-18). On Friday, the Mustangs will travel to Iowa City West for a two-day tournament. On Friday, they will play the 5A, No. 14-ranked Davenport North Wildcats (21-9).

Tags

Trending Food Videos