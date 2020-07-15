INDEPENDENCE – After coming off of four straight losses, the Mustangs were back for some home cookin’ last Friday morning for a brunch matchup with Vinton-Shellsburg. The games started at 10 a.m. sharp, so I got my coffee and donuts and settled in for some daytime softball.
In game one, the Mustangs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a single by Havanna Griffith, followed by a Marleigh Louvar double. The Vikettes tied it up in the third inning on a walk, a stolen base, and then a double.
The scored stayed at 1-1 until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Mustangs brought eight girls to the plate and scored 3 runs. Kenzie Fischels singled and Gabbi Good knocked her in with a triple. Brooke Beatty then singled to drive in Good. A single by Shanna Kleve and an error by the third baseman on a ball hit by Dakota Whitman scored Beatty, and the Mustangs led it 4-1.
This game was triples galore for the Mustangs, as they had four of them in this contest. With back-to-back triples by Allie Jo Zieser and Kenzie Fischels to start the fifth inning, the Mustangs had something brewing and Havanna Griffith knocked in Fischels with a sacrifice. It was now 6-1.
Indee is good for at least one bad inning a game, and that came in the top of the sixth when the Vikettes scored 3 runs on 2 hits, an error, and a mental lapse by the defense that would have gotten them out of the inning. During the inning, we saw a gem of a defensive play when leftfielder Dakota Whitman made an electrifying diving catch, moving to her right for the first out of the inning. The Mustangs added 2 of their own in the bottom half of the sixth, when Shanna Kleve doubled and Dakota Whitman followed with another triple. Mary Puffett knocked her in with a single. That’s the way this one would end, 8-4.
Sophomore Shanna Kleve was on the mound for the Mustangs, going seven innings and giving up 4 runs (1 earned). She struck out 7 and gave up 5 hits.
Freshman Dakota Whitman led the team with 3 hits, including a triple, and knocked in a run. Senior Kenzie Fischels was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI (runs batted in). Junior Brooke Beatty knocked in 2 runs on a single, and Shanna Kleve was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
In game two, the Mustangs fell behind early, 4-0, but in the fourth inning, Indee’s bats came to life with 3 runs on an Allie Jo Zieser triple and an RBI single by Marleigh Louvar. An error by the second baseman and a sacrifice by Brooke Beatty brought in the other runs.
Independence trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth when the Mustangs plated 3 more runs via a single by Whitman and an RBI double off the bat of Puffett. Zieser then knocked in Puffett with a single of her own. Beatty got her second RBI of the game on a grounder to short that was booted.
Great pitching down the stretch won it for the Mustangs, 6-5. Eighth grade pitcher Allison Kleve relieved Marleigh Louvar in the fourth inning and went the rest of the way, allowing only 1 run (unearned) on 1 hit, walking 1, and striking out 3.
Zieser was 3 for 4, raising her season average to .554. NOTE: Allie Jo Zieser is now the school’s all-time leader in PUT OUTS, passing Carrie Crawford (1995-97) with 1,172 and counting.
Mary Puffett came out of her mini-slump with 2 hits, including a double and knocking in a run. Louvar had a hit and an RBI, while Beatty added a single and knocked in 2 runs.
The Mustangs raised their overall record to 10-13 and will host Oelwein (5-7) in the first round of regional play tonight at 7 p.m.