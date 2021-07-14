MOUNT VERNON — The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled to Mount Vernon on Friday night for a Class 3A Region 5 Semifinal game with 2nd-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs (32-4).
This was a closely contested, hard fought game that came down to one big inning for Mount Vernon and the pitching of All-Stater, Jenna Sprague. The Mustangs could only muster 3 hits against Sprague as she was dominant throughout, striking out 9 Mustangs along the way, en route to a 5-0 Mount Vernon win.
Two of those hits came off the bat of senior second baseman Brook Beatty, playing in her last softball game for the Mustangs. Beatty went out swingin’, going 2 for 3.
Sophomore, Marleigh Louvar had the other hit for the Mustangs.
Freshman Allison Kleve pitched a great game, allowing only 7 hits over 7 innings and striking out 1 batter. An error in the third inning opened the flood gates and 3 hits later, the Mount Vernon Mustangs had a 3-0 lead. Two errors in the inning were key to a big inning. None of the 5 runs scored were earned.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MV 0 0 3 0 1 1 0 5
For a team that lost their first 9 games of the season, this turned out to be a more than successful season for this young squad. They were 18-15 the rest of the way and knocked off 4 ranked teams in a season that was supposed to be rebuilding year.
“I am super proud of every girl on the team and how they stuck with each other after those first two weeks of games,” said Head Coach Jordon Pilcher, “It would have been easy for them to give up and continue on that path the rest of the season but they trusted what the coaching staff was saying and started to believe they deserved to be out there and could compete with anyone we played.”
The Mustangs, playing with one senior, two juniors, four sophomores, one freshman and two eighth graders, most of the season, figured out a way to win 18 games. The girls improved immensely as the season went on and give credit to Head Coach Jordon Pilcher and her coaching staff.
The girls worked extremely hard to get to where they were at the end of the season, and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” added Coach Pilcher, “I hope they are proud of themselves. We will still be young as we are losing 1 senior, so I hope the girls take advantage of that this off season.”
Senior Brooke Beatty was a mainstay at second base for the past two years and has been a starter for the most part of three seasons. Beatty batted .364 on the year and led the team with 15 walks. She was second on the team with 23 RBI, tied for first with 5 doubles. Beatty was a career .311 hitter. Brooke will take her talents to Mount Mercy where she will play volleyball.
Head Coach Jordon Pilcher said, “I cannot say enough good things about Brooke Beatty. She was a great player for us this year but an even better role model for her teammates. She was always there to pick her teammates up and never once turned her back on them with the slow start. She remained positive and is a big reason we were able to make the improvements. She was a great 2nd baseman and a strong bat in our line up and definitely a leader on and off the field. I think the girls looked up to her this season and hopefully learned a lot about what it means to be coachable and a great teammate. Brooke will be missed next year, and we all wish her the best of luck at Mount Mercy.”
The cupboard will be plentiful next season with everyone returning except Beatty. Most importantly, Independence will return both their pitchers in junior Shanna Kleve and freshman Allison Kleve. Shanna started 25 games this year and had a 10-9 record, striking out 106 batters in 122 innings. Shanna had a 3.94 ERA. Younger sister Allison started 27 games this season, compiling an 8-15 record, striking out 142 batters in just 134 innings pitched. Allison had a 3.33 ERA. Both these pitchers will be more experienced, stronger, and better, with a more experienced team behind them. Allison also had 3 homeruns for the Mustangs.
Indee will return a ton of talent next year, starting with sophomore leadoff, Dakota Whitman, who led the Mustangs with a .435 average (5th in WaMaC-West). She also led the team in runs scored with 41 and was second on the team with 54 hits (3rd in WaMaC-West).
Batting second in a lineup that was very tough at the top, eighth grade sensation, Bella Louvar will return. The speedster led the Mustangs with 60 total hits (1st in WaMaC-West & 27th in state) and stolen bases with 23 (5th in WaMaC-West) and was second on the Mustangs with a .426 batting average.
Marleigh Louvar will be back after a sophomore campaign that limited her to just 68 at-bats because of injuries. Marleigh made the best of it in her return, batting .382 with 2 homeruns and 20 RBI and tied for the team lead in triples and doubles.
Junior Addi Bailey will return as backstop for her senior year. Bailey was a pleasant surprise this past season, making her varsity debut and batting .377. She was third on the team in hits with 46 and led the Mustangs in RBI with 39. Bailey has a great arm, and her defense will improve with experience.
Other returning starters next season, include eighth grader Jordin Derr, who started all 42 games for the Mustangs. Sophomore Natalie Doyle, started in right field most of the year and was making her first varsity appearance and eight grader, Addi Loughren, who started 24 games for the Mustangs in 2021. Sophomore Rachel Eddy started 29 games at 3rd base this season. Freshman Leah House made 13 starts.