INDEPENDENCE – The 13{sup}th{/sup}-ranked Solon Spartans came to town last Friday night for a WaMaC battle and had a long ride home after the Mustangs swept both games to shock the highly rated Spartans.
“Friday night was a good night for us,” Head Coach Jordon Pilcher said. “I was very happy with Shanna on the mound, who threw seven great innings for us.”
In the first game of the doubleheader, sophomore pitcher Shanna Kleve was outstanding in the circle for the Mustangs, going the distance and giving up only 3 hits and 2 runs. Kleve struck out 3 batters and walked only 1, which was the key to winning a closely contested/low scoring game. The Mustang pitchers have struggled all year, giving up way too many free passes, but not on this night. Kleve was stellar on the mound.
Solon took an early lead in the fourth when they scored 2 runs on a walk and a hit. A wild pitch and 2 ground outs later, they had their only runs. The Mustangs came right back in the bottom of the fifth when they plated a run on a single by Shanna Kleve, a sacrifice by Dakota Whitman, then an RBI single by Mary Puffett.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs took the lead for good when they scored 2 runs on a Kenzie Fischels hit and a pair of big Solon errors. Kleve retired the last seven batters she faced and this one ended 3-2.
“We have been talking to our pitchers about pitch count and she (Shanna) was effective in the first game,” added Coach Pilcher.
Senior three-bagger Mary Puffett was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Senior first baseman Allie Jo Zieser added a hit in 3 at-bats, while senior backstop Kenzie Fischels scored a run and went 1 for 3. Eighth grade DH Havanna Griffith had a hit, and Shanna Kleve had a single in 3 at-bats.
The second game was more of a hitter’s game, as Solon had 16 hits and the Mustangs added 13 of their own. Solon struck first with a run in the second inning on no hits and 3 errors by Mustang fielders. They added another in the third inning to make this a 2-0 game when Indee came to bat in the bottom half of the third. Dakota Whitman reached on an infielder’s error and after Puffett struck out, Allie Jo Zieser singled, followed by singles from Fischels and Havanna Griffith and Gabbi Good. The Mustangs plated 4 runs to take a 4-2 lead.
This one was 6 all in after seven innings, when Solon added 4 runs in the extra frame to take a 10-6 lead with the Mustangs coming to bat in the bottom half of the eighth. Marleigh Louvar reached on a fielding error and, after Good flew out, Brooke Beatty singled. After a walk loaded the bases, Dakota Whitman promptly singled, followed by a Puffett triple to tie this game up at 10-10. Zieser then walked, bringing up Fischels, who hit a sacrifice fly scoring Puffett from third for the unbelievable win.
“As we start our last week of practice and games before postseason, we need to get better each day,” Coach Pilcher said. “Friday was a step in the right direction, and we talked to the girls about building off of the success we had. We are to the point in our season we need to start playing our best ball and we need to start doing it consistently.”
Freshman leftfielder Dakota Whitman with a great game, going 2 for 5, scoring 2 runs, stealing a base and knocking in 2. Puffett was 1 for 4 with a triple and 2 huge RBI. Zieser was 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored once, also stealing a base. Fischels had a hit and the game-winning RBI, and senior centerfielder is Gabbi Good quietly having a good year at the plate. She is batting .327. Good went 2 for 4, knocking in a run. Junior two-bagger Brooke Beatty was 2 for 2 with 2 sacrifices and scored a run. Senior Abby Kleve went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI. Abby is batting .500 on the year in limited action, but when she does see action, she makes it count.
Next Up
Next , the Mustangs traveled nine miles down the road to meet up with the eighth-ranked J-Hawks of Jesup. Stats were not readily available at press time. See Saturday’s Bulletin Journal for in-depth analysis of the game.