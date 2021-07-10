INDEPENDENCE – Freshman pitcher Allison Kleve came through with a gem of a performance in the first round of high school softball postseason play on Tuesday night, striking out 11 Vinton-Shellsburg batters on the way to a 2-hitter – and a 2-0 win. The Mustangs advanced to Friday night’s game in Mount Vernon against Class 3A’s No. 2-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs.
“Allison threw awesome,” said Head Coach Jordon Pilcher. “She worked ahead in the count and moved the ball around to keep Vinton on their toes.”
The Mustang offense pounded out 9 hits, and the top of the lineup continues to produce. Leadoff hitter Dakota Whitman (So) is batting .435 on the season, and talented eighth-grader Bella Louvar sports a .426 average. These two stars fuel this offense by constantly getting on base in front of the third-spot hitter, sophomore Marleigh Louvar, who has a .382 average, and junior Addi Bailey’s .377 average. It doesn’t get any easier for the opposition. Senior Brooke Beatty hits fifth and has a .364 average. Beatty leads the team in walks, and she gets on base at a .440 clip.
“Offensively, we put the ball in play consistently,” added Coach Pilcher, “but we couldn’t string many hits together to capitalize on more runs.”
The defense behind Kleve was stiff, and that was the difference in a tight, low-scoring game.
“Vinton played tough for 7 innings, as well. So glad to see us stay relaxed and play solid defense throughout,” concluded Coach Pilcher.
Dakota Whitman-So LF 1-4
Bella Louvar-08 CF 2-3
Marleigh Louvar-So SS 1-3
Addi Bailey-Jr C 1-3 RBI
Brooke Beatty-Sr 2B 1-3 RUN
Jordin Derr-08 3B 0-2 SAC
Rachel Eddy-So DH 1-3 DOUBLE
Allison Kleve-Fr P 2-3 RBI
Natalie Doyle-So RF 1-2 RUN BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Independence 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2
Vinton-Shellsburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Mustangs move to 18-24 on the season. Look for the Mount Vernon game in Wednesday’s sports section.