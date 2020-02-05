INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, January 20, the Independence Jr/Sr High School hosted the WAMAC large group speech competition. More than 260 students from schools all over our conference came to participate. It was a very successful night, with Independence placing first overall in the ensemble acting and radio broadcasting categories.
Independence has 53 students in large group speech, competing in two ensembles, two musical theatres, two improvisation groups, one readers theatre, one short film, one radio broadcasting group, and one solo mime group.
On Saturday, January 25, the team went to Cascade for the district competition. They all had tough judges, but three groups are moving on to the state contest, to be held February 8 in Dubuque. The three groups are:
- “Drink and Discuss” Musical Theatre group with Jenna Smith, Emma Hansen, Jenavieve Grover, Molly Rothman, Natalee Anderson, Grace Reidy, Chloe Rehnart, and Layla Walker
- “Many Ways to Screw Up a College Interview” Readers Theatre group with Jazlyn Smith, Mackenzie Homan, Lauren Miller, Lizzie Timp, Lauren Hamilton, Lily Giddings, Ashlyn Martin, Laura Smith, Emily Erdelt, Ally Broughton, and Grace Reidy
- “WARJ 88.1” Radio Broadcasting group with Aidan Anderson, Talon Rodriguez, Robert Hansen, and Caleb Kilby.
Each group has been working hard since November to prepare for competitions. They practice any time they can, from being at school at 6:30 on a Friday morning to giving up their free time on a Saturday afternoon. To these students, all the time they dedicate is worth it.
When asked why they joined large group speech, they gave a variety of responses:
- “I really like the people in it, and the overall energy is so positive,” said Peyton Kohrs, a junior involved in ensemble acting.
- “Personally, I love theatre and it’s a fun way to participate in that,” said senior Jenna Smith, musical theatre and short film.
These students have so many interesting experiences and memories, thanks to their involvement in large group speech.
“My favorite part of large group is working with so many people, getting to meet lots of people, and having fun with friends,” agreed seniors Emma Hansen and Jenna Smith.
If anyone is considering joining large group speech, Jenna’s advice is, “You might have your doubts, but it’s exciting!”
Emma encourages, “It’s okay to be afraid at first, and it doesn’t matter if you don’t have friends in it because we all become close.”
All participants agree with Emma’s comment that large group speech is “such a cool experience, and it’s definitely worth the time!”