INDEPENDENCE – Mustang Head Volleyball Coach Joe Schmitz recently held a three-day volleyball camp for area girls entering grades e-12 this coming school year. One hundred and one girls participated in the camp!
Coach Schmitz would like to thank his assistant coaches – Jess Conklin, Allie Sorg, and Alyssa Hawkins from the high school coaching staff and Jamie Even, who will be the new eighth grade coach this year. Also a big thank you to Brynn Martinson, Sam Ohrt, Elle Greiner, Lexi Hearn, Madyson Ristvedt, and recent graduate Reese Martin for all their help running the youth and middle school camps!
It promises to be another exciting year of Independence Volleyball. Regular season practices kick off on August 9. Ninth and 10th grade players will practice from 3 to 5 p.m. at the high school. JV and varsity will practice from 5 to 7:30 p.m.