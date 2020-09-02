INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs hosted their own volleyball invitational tournament last Saturday and came away with a respectable 2-1 record. The team came out ready to play.
The Mustangs beat Starmont in 2 sets (21-9, 21-13). Grace Bohlken had a great match with 12 kills on only 17 swings.
Head Coach Joe Schmitz said, “I really like how focused and ready to play the girls have been at the start of matches this season.”
Starmont had a tough challenge, since they just got off two weeks of quarantine dealing with the COVID-19 health crisis.
Coach Schmitz commented, “They have not even had a chance to have a practice yet.”
Coach Schmitz added that Elle Greiner continues to do a great job of setting and running the offense.
In the second match of the day, the Mustangs and the Huskies of Oelwein squared off. Independence came away with a 2-0 win (21-15, 21-8). Reese Martin led the team with 8 kills. Greiner had another good match with 15 assists, and was 16 of 17 serving with 4 aces.
“I am also very happy with our defense and serve receive passing,” added Coach Schmitz. “Brooke Beatty has done a fantastic job as our libero to start the season. She is always in good position and reads the other team’s hitters very well.”
Katie Henkes has also played great back row defense for the Mustangs.
“She is really quick and is just a very solid player for us,” said Coach Schmitz.
In the last match of the day, the Mustangs and the Mustangs squared off on opposite sides of the net, and the defending state champion Mount Vernon Mustangs came away with a hard-fought 2-0 win (22-20, 21-13).
“We battled very hard throughout the match,” said Coach Schmitz. “In the first set, we had a couple opportunities to take it. We had a 20-18 lead, but were not able to get the big swings we needed.”
Mount Vernon is a great team and ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, but Coach Schmitz liked the way his team competed and was not intimidated at all. Mount Vernon went on to defeat perennial small school power Janesville, 2-1, to win the tournament.
The Mustangs are now 4-2 on the young season and will travel to Center Point-Urbana on Thursday night to begin conference play.