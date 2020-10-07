WATERLOO – The Independence Mustang volleyball team traveled to Waterloo Columbus Catholic for a tournament last Saturday, October 3. The Mustangs would go 3-1 on the day, losing to Class 4A’s No. 7 ranked Marion.
Pool Play
Independence defeats (4-14) Waterloo East 2-0
Set 1: 21-17 Set 2: 21-7
Independence defeats (18-4) Lake Mills 2-0
Set 1: 21-14 Set 2: 21-13 Note: Lake Mills was 18-4 heading into the match
Independence defeats (8-11) Don Bosco 2-0
Set 1: 21-15 Set 2: 21-12
Semifinal Match
Independence loses to (16-6) Marion 0-2
Set 1: 17-25 Set 2: 22-25
The Mustangs are now 18-4 on the season.
According to Head Coach Joe Schmitz, the Mustangs looked very sharp in pool play, as they swept through, 3-0, without dropping a set.
“I was very happy with the way the girls came out and played with focus and energy throughout the day,” the coach said. “We played a tough team from Lake Mills, who entered our match with an 18-4 record. We didn’t know much about them, but after watching them play Don Bosco, I was impressed with their hitters and I knew their size could cause problems for us.”
Coach Schmitz would add that, to our girls’ credit, they came out fast and played very aggressively throughout the match.
After going a perfect 6-0 in sets during pool play, the Mustangs would be seeded #1 going into tournament play. Marion, who was a 5 seed after pool play, would defeat the #4 seed BCLUW in quarterfinal play. That would set up a WaMac Conference semifinal match with Independence and Marion.
Coach Schmitz acknowledged that Marion played tremendous volleyball to defeat the Mustangs.
“Marion came out fired up, and we had a hard time matching up with their size,” said Schmitz. “We played well, but just couldn’t get any runs going against them.”
Schmitz also added, “Marion did a great job on serve receive against us, which kept them in system almost the entire match.
“Overall, though, I was happy with the way we played today,” Schmitz said.
Lexi Hearn led the Mustangs with 31 kills on the day. Reese Martin would add 27 kills, followed by Grace Bohlken with 22. Elle Greiner continued her excellent junior year with 77 assists for the day.
Next up for the Mustangs, they will host Benton Community on Thursday, October 8. The Mustangs have a chance to clinch an undisputed WaMaC Western Division title with a victory over the Bobcats. It will also be Cancer Awareness Night and Parents Night.
The varsity match should begin around 7:30 p.m.